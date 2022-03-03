This Friday marks 10 years since the Mpila explosions in Brazzaville

The 4th of March marks 10 years since huge explosions rocked the neighbourhood of Mpila in the capital of Congo, Brazzaville.

The blasts at an ammunitions and arms depot killed at least 282 people, and wounded over 2 300.

The devastation caused by the explosions led to more than 25 000 displaced.

Ten years have passed but many of the estimated 17,000 victims are still looking for suitable accommodation.

In September 2013, six military officers were sentenced for arson and threats to internal security.

Last year the government paid compensation to around one thousand victims; more payments have been promised for 2022.

The reconstruction of the neighbourhood is officially estimated to cost around 355 million euros.

Sourced from Africanews