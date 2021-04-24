The Voice Nigeria: Judges excited over auditions

It is a given that music competitions are about singing. However, for The Voice Nigeria, the emphasis is on the voice as the primary instrument of music, even without the complement of drums, keyboards, guitars or any other accompaniment.

So, it’s not altogether surprising that the team of judges is made up of three singers and a rapper— Waje, Yemi Alade, Darey Art Alade and Falz.

The third season of the show is ongoing and with 25 blind auditions in four episodes already held, it is apparent that this would be a season like no other.

In terms of the judges, The Voice Nigeria got it right, as one of the highlights of the show is the camaraderie between the judges, especially when they are pitching for contestants to mentor.

After every successful performance, the judges ‘sold’ themselves to the contestants by telling them why they should come to their team.

Falz said to one of the contestants, “You have ‘blown’, I promise you. You are very close to a finished product, so there is not much work to do. If you come to my team, we would just be eating jollof rice and sharing small chops. I advise you to come to a place that guarantees you enjoyment.”

Yemi said to the same contestant, “My darling, the thing that really amazed me was how much you enjoyed yourself. You are the complete package and that is what my team needs right now. My team is producing the winner and I know you came here to win. Let’s cut the story short and make history.”

For another contestant, Darey said, “My heart is still racing as if I had been running or being on a treadmill. I was teary and could not contain myself during your performance. I heard it from the first note that came out of your mouth. You are ‘the voice’.”

“Since the beginning of this show, I have heard amazing talents. But, nobody has got me emotional. Sometimes, all you can do is give what is from within. You have what it takes. It could be quite difficult to find singers who know how to emote. You lifted my spirits and made me happy. You have talent, girl, and you’re such an inspiration. I thank you for being here today,” Waje said, almost breaking into tears.

Each of the coaches is supposed to have six talents in their teams and so far, Yemi has five contestants, Darey has four contestants, Falz has two contestants, while Waje has five contestants.

With one episode left for auditions, many are waiting anxiously to see how many prospective contestants the coaches would draw to their respective teams.

Evidently to inspire the performers and viewers at home, the show’s sponsors also left messages in conspicuous places around the stage and waiting area. ‘This is the time you have been waiting for. It’s time to put you first’ a message from First Bank read.

Meanwhile, ‘You can change your story. This is the moment you have been waiting for,’ was the message from Baba Ijebu.

The show, which is hosted by Toke Makinwa and Nancy Isime, will be fully produced in Nigeria for the first time, and will involve four stages— blind auditions, knockouts, battles and live shows.

