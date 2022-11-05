The problem with Nigerian music-Lovaboi

…Says he hopes to get accolade for his creativity.

Daniel Daniel Chibuzor, popularly called Lovaboi has pointed out the problem he believes disturbs Nigerian music. Lovaboi, the afro-fussion artist said proper remote distribution is the major problem

“Proper music distribution to the layman. Folk, who have no access to digital streaming platforms. That is the problem with Nigerian music,” he stated.

He wishes that the music industry would be so smoothly run that creativity would get adequate reward. “Honestly, I hope to just have a resounding conspicuous accolade for my creativity and genius.

The self taught musician said he wants to preach love with his music to Nigerians.

Ironically, Lovaboi started having interest in music because of dance.

“Dance was what made me to have interest in music. Yes, actually because I used to dance a lot back in my younger days,” he stated

The afro-fussion artist loves all the process about music including the promotion.

“From the skeleton of the kick, snare and percussion of the production process all the way to professionally structuring the patterns, lyrics and word play drives my passion. The passion makes me put more effort in the creative process. As I create, I kick off with humming inaudible vibes, once I have a melody in sight that I like, I begin to develop it into a sing along, then progressively section out my chorus from my bridge and verses and start infusing my rhymes, word play and lyrical engineering,” he stated.

“Jon Bellion, Rema, Khalid, Omah Lay, Davido, Burna and Wizkid are the few artists who have these dynamism and I respect them. Their ability to move from A-Z lyrically without littering the rest of the alphabets if you catch my drift,” he stated.