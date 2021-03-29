The Potential of African Jewellery Manufacturing

What: Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series, Episode 7 Who: Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank When: Wednesday, 31 March 2021, 12.00 to 14.00 GMT Where: Online via Zoom – Click here to register for free

The Gender, Women and Civil Society Department of the African Development Bank Group will host the seventh episode of the Fashionomics Africa Webinar Series on Wednesday, 31 March 2021.

The two-hour webinar will discuss Africa’s jewellery industry and its potential to advance growth and prosperity on the continent with industry experts and leading jewellery designers.

The line-up includes Boitshoko Kebakile, a Vogue-featured jeweller from Bostwana and founder of semi-precious stone jewellery brand House of Divinity; Amina Egwuatu, a Gemological Institute of America-certified gemologist and creative director of gemstone and jewellery brand, Mina Stones, who has attracted the attention of both local and international media.

The discussion will also feature Dr. Felix Hruschka, a mining engineer and mineral economist with more than 35 years of experience in the minerals sector; Jeanine Benjamin, jewellery designer, founder of J Benjamin and senior luxury strategist at Roth Media. Also on the panel will be Margaux Rusita and Ngoné Sagna, the founders of high-end jewellery brands Margaux Wong and Ngone Paris, respectively.

The jewellery industry is one of the fastest-growing, most multi-faceted and promising sectors in fashion. The jewellery manufacturing value chain has the potential to be a major contributor to economic and social development in Africa.

For more information on Fashionomics Africa and to sign up for the webinar, click here.

African Development Bank Group