THE GUARDIAN’S SPECIAL FOCUS ON 50 VALUE-DRIVEN CEOS OF EXCELLENCE THAT POWERED NIGERIA’S ECONOMIC GROWTH IN 2022: Part FIVE

How GPFI’s growth is being sustained by corporate values, by MKO Balogun

He is a charismatic manager with uncommon achievements whose personality has become a reference for many professionals and CEOs who see success as a by-product of hard work, professionalism and dedication. Dr. MKO Balogun, MIOD, FNSE, Chief Executive Officer, Global Property and Facility International Limited (GPFI) holds an MBA from Lagos Business School of Pan African University and a Bachelor of Engineering in Mechanical Engineering, B.Eng. (Hons) from Federal University of Technology, Owerri. He has over 19 years working experience in various capacities covering general management, Customer Service, Manufacturing, After sales, Sales/Marketing, Project and Facilities Management , and industries like Vehicle Assembly Plant; vehicle dealership; Security Company; Fast Food, Banking and aviation sectors of the Nigerian economy, making him a fully rounded professional in both private and public sectors .

A fellow of Institute of Direct Marketing of Nigeria and Institute of Administration, the certified facilities manager is also a member of the International Facilities Management Association (IFMA), Nigerian. Since his appointment as the CEO of GPFI in 2012, he has led the firm into global reckoning.

An integrated services company, with expertise in Integrated Facilities Management, Property Management & Infrastructure Operations & Management, Global PFI Ltd is an experienced ISO 9001:2015 certified and award winning Real Estate Services Company that offers best quality facilities management services to enhance the value of real estates and infrastructures.

In response to the interview on the special report on Value-driven CEOs of Excellence That Powered Nigeria’s Economic Growth, the experienced Chief Executive Officer, among other issues took us through his career path and GPFI’s impacting growth.

Career background

After my university education, I joined CFAO-NMI as Technical Adviser, during the introduction of Peugeot 306 & 406 into the Nigerian market and later General Motors as Production, then Marketing, and After Sales Manager. I left GM for Bemil Security where we pioneered Armoured Vehicle assembly in Nigeria in 2004; subsequently, I left for Leventis Motors, where we introduced Benz B-Class and Volkswagen Trucks

I left Leventis for Mr. Biggs where I was responsible initially for Project Management and later facilities management for our then over 700 shops across Nigeria and Ghana (2); I joined UBA after my MBA on the invitation of then CEO of the bank and left for MM2 Airport where I had the pleasure of working with one of the best people to work for in Nigeria.

In 2008, after graduating from LBS in 2006 and registering the company, Domme FM Ltd, we went live with our business, it is worthy of note that the idea of setting up the company was started initially as our MBA Project. In 2012 we signed a merger agreement with the then WSP FMC to be part of the company, and I became the CEO on March 1, 2012. In 2014, we changed the company name to Global Property & Facilities International Ltd (GPFI), which currently operates in 10 African countries.

The real Estate and Facilities Management sector in Nigeria

The Industry has grown and expanded tremendously in the last decade, more companies, more demand for quality services, more people developed/trained. As the Real Estate market continues its expansion so the FM industry.

Why GPFI Limited continues to raise the bar of excellence in the Nigerian Real Estate Sector

Our corporate values are responsible for our growth. Our business activities and interaction will be based on TRUST and ETHICAL practices, INSPIRING our people, our communities; partners and stakeholders in INNOVATION and EXCELLENCE while focusing on SUSTAINABILITY ensuring our activities do not have negative impact on the environment”.

With our Values as a business, we have over the years continued to focused on continuous innovation, people development, sustainability focus, drive engagement with our clients and get involved in industry development.

GPFI Limited’s steady growth, corporate integrity

Three years ago, we decided to carry out a major CSR, our “GPFI TechE Program” GPFI Technical Entrepreneurship program focused on developing young Nigerians to be technical entrepreneurs. The idea is to create more opportunities in the FM space for young Nigerians to participate. The focus is on training them on 4 key areas 1. Air-conditioning; 2. Solar; 3. Electrical; 4. Plumbing works. It is a 2-year programme leading to the establishment of a business enterprise and provision of equipment for the graduates, we will soon graduate the first set, who are currently doing their internship.

Future projections

We are a Pan-African company and will continue to expand across major countries in Africa as well as development businesses within the sectors, we have a development subsidiary as well as a security subsidiary.

Advice for young entrepreneurs, aspiring CEOs

The world of business Is exciting, difficult, and challenging, only the people who are tenacious, patience and focused on the big picture, things will be rough and tough but never give up, keep going, be disciplined, focused and corporate governance focused.

KAYRON INTERNATIONAL SCHOOLS: Dedicated to shaping the future through 21-Century Education

Kayron International Schools is one of Nigeria’s top schools, with a focus on academic excellence. Kayron International School has become a pacesetter in its ten years of existence, with a curriculum based on both the British Montessori system and the Nigerian educational system.

A co-educational school with boarding facilities, the school is dedicated to developing internationally minded citizens through the use of technology, inquiry minds and hands-on learning across the curriculum in order to maximize their individual potential to the fullest and ensure a life of service.

Kayron International Schools is made up of three entities namely; Kayron Preschool, Kayron Primary School, and Kayron International College. The management team is made up of educators with a proven track record of professional excellence in the classroom.

With a legacy of excellence, the school has maintained valued relationships with educational agencies and institutions both within and outside of Nigeria. The Lagos State Ministry of Education, the Association of International Schools Educators of Nigeria (AISEN), the Association of Private Educators of Nigeria (APEN), the West African Examination Council (WAEC), and the National Examination Council are among these organizations (NECO). Other organizations include the British Council, Microsoft Education, Cambridge Assessment International Examination (CAIE), the University of Regina in Canada, Yale University in the United States, and the University of Delaware in the United States.

Its affiliation with these bodies has earned the school accreditation to conduct exams such as the First School Leaving Certificate, Primary Cambridge Checkpoint, Basic Certificate Examination (BECE), Junior Secondary Checkpoint, WASSCE, IGCSE, Cambridge A Levels, SAT, TOEFL, IELTS, and Pearson.

Achievements/Awards/Recognitions:

NATIONAL CHAMPIONS of the AISEN NATIONAL DEBATE for SECONDARY CATEGORY (May, 2022)

1st Runner-up at the APEN Debate (April, 2022), Outstanding performance at the APEN 2022 Chess Competition (March 2022)

Junior School Participation Award at the 2022 AISEN Schools Science Competition. (March 2022)

We surpassed the international benchmark at the 2022 Cambridge Checkpoint Exams, with a 5.4 average against the 4.2 global benchmark. (June 2022)

We were ranked amongst top 10 Best British Schools in Lagos. (September 2022)

We became one of the first colleges in Africa to have an educational partnership and collaboration with the Canadian University, the University of Regina. (July, 2022)

We emerged as 1st Runner-up at the Business Plan Challenge, organised by the i-Create Club. (July, 2022)

Our students got the singular national honour as the only British School in Lagos to perform at the 2022 British Council Recognition and Outstanding Cambridge Learner Awards Ceremony (July 29th, 2022)

Achieved 100% Pass Rate at the IGCSE ENGLISH-as-a-SECOND LANGUAGE this year. (June 2022)

45 of our teachers were inducted into the Microsoft Education Hall of Fame as 2022/2023 Microsoft Innovative Educator Experts (MIEE) and 3 others as Microsoft Innovative Educator Fellows (MIEF). (September & November 2022)

Regional Champions, AISEN National Debate Competition for Primary Schools Category (December 2022)

1st Runner-up, Cheerspotlight Lagos State Championship. (December 2022)

UK Government Award for consistent Excellent Quality Education delivery in Nigeria. (October 2022)

ICAN, Catch-Them Young Competition, Zonal Champions (November 2022)

AISEN Solo Music Festival participation. (December 2022)

We are to represent Nigeria at the World Schools Debating Championship (WSDC) in Vietnam in July, 2023.

UK ELENDU: The Quintessential Entrepreneur Redefining Luxury Living In Real Estate

Mr. Ukeje Elendu is the Chairman and CEO of Kerae Homes Limited, one of Nigeria’s fastest growing real estate enterprises focused on providing luxury housing solutions to individuals and organizations. Kerae Homes has remained steadfast in providing topnotch services to its clients while delivering quality building projects, sales of lands and homes with authentic and verifiable documents, since its inception.

UK, a Nigerian-American with an entrepreneurial mindset who strives for excellence in all that he does, has proven himself to be a disciplined and dogged go-getter who strives for excellence in all that he does. Prior to establishing Kerae Homes in Nigeria, the astute entrepreneur who has lived in the United States for over 18 years and has a successful healthcare business said, “I have always had a passion for business, regardless of the industry. I run a healthcare business in the United States, but I’m not a doctor; however, I employ doctors, nurses, pharmacists, physiotherapists, and occupational therapists,” he explained.

He described his investment in real estate as an opportunity to create value given his experience which saw him live in four estates within a space of two years due to poor development. “After spending some years in the US, I decided to bring my family to Nigeria at least once in a year, so the need to get an apartment came up. The first one we got is nothing to write about, because after the first night, I had to move my family to a hotel for two weeks before we secured another place. Within two years, we had lived in four estates and I came to the conclusion that despite the real estate business being a lucrative one, most developers are greedy, as such, they end up building sub-standard houses”, he recalled.

According to the Abia State-born entrepreneur, who received his higher education at Los Medanos College in California, he was challenged to change the narrative, which led to the establishment of Kerae Homes. “At Kerae Homes, our mission is to build for those who appreciate the good things in life. We don’t compromise on quality. When we promise luxury, we deliver luxury. Most developers talk about luxury, but in reality, what they say is far from luxury. In the US, you cannot advertise what you cannot deliver, because people will sue you, but here in Nigeria, you cannot say the same.

“It is unfortunate that Nigerians have become accustomed to settling for less. There are many things that are not meant to be, and I despise people who say, “This is Nigeria, forget about it.” Does this imply things cannot be done normally in Nigeria? It makes no sense to me. A developer approached me at one of our sites the other day and asked if I was building for myself or as a model, to which I replied that the project is a model. He told me I was overspending, that if I wanted to make money, I cannot keep building that way. I was taken aback. I wondered if some developers actually consider that people will live in the houses they are building, and obviously, this nonchalant attitude is reflected in the projects they have developed,” he added.

Speaking further, he emphasized on the importance of building with quality as a priority. According to him, everybody loves beautiful and quality products, but beautiful things are pricey. He said, “There is no need to hide it, our estates might be expensive but when you buy any of our properties, you can be rest-assured that you will enjoy a guaranteed return on your investment. We are not in competition from anybody, because we have created a niche for ourselves. It is only a matter of time before our niche becomes popular and preferred.”

The quintessential CEO highlighted grit and resilience as key values that have helped him overcome obstacles in his businesses when asked what has kept him going as an entrepreneur. According to him, as an entrepreneur, a lot of things are thrown at you, but it is up to you as the person in charge of signing the cheques and making the final decisions to never give up. “It is resilience, commitment, and passion that distinguishes every successful CEO and entrepreneur; some people can withstand the challenges that comes with entrepreneurship, while others cannot.”

As a result, he advised aspiring entrepreneurs to be focused and honest in everything they do. “Unfortunately, social media is telling Nigerian youths that you can go from a pauper to a millionaire overnight, and many of them believe it, but it doesn’t work that way. This is why our country requires a morally upright leader who young people can look up to. Those aspiring CEOs and entrepreneurs must be willing to put their hands to work. They must be willing to make sacrifices and pursue their goals with zeal,” he advised.

OLAWALE AKINBOBOYE: Thoroughbred Professional Creating Value, Empowering Generations and Sustaining Industries

Engr. Olawale Akinboboye is one of the rare breed CEOs in the Nigerian oil and gas industry who has continued to achieve landmark successes in spite of the various challenges posed by the Nigerian business environment. He is the Managing Director/CEO of Ropetech Engineering Services Limited; a Nigerian company that is renowned for lifting equipment inspection and management services for the construction, oil and gas companies.

A Certified Engineer by COREN and an Interest Review Group (IRG) committee member of the American Society of Mechanical Engineers (ASMEB30 codes & standards), Akinboboye earned his first degree in Mechanical Engineering at the University of Port Harcourt, followed by a Master’s degree in Engineering Management at the University of Benin in Nigeria. He also attended Lloyds British Training Institute, CICB and LEEA. With over 20 years of industry experience, he has left no stone unturned in his quest to ensure that Ropetech Engineering maintains its core values of integrity, quality, excellence, and innovation in their operations.

Driven by the passion for entrepreneurial excellence, he ensures that all projects handled by the company are completed in a profitable manner, while adhering to contractual terms and conditions. He oversees the day to day execution of contracts and enforcement of operation guidelines in accordance to approved international standards, such as ASME B30 series, API RP 2D(Offshore Crane Operation), LOLER and LEEA

Founded in 2001, Ropetech Engineering Services has been involved in inspection, certification and management of contractual equipment (cranes, slings, construction equipment, etc.) to acceptable International Standards (ASME, API, OSHA, ANSI, and BSI), in order to ensure optimal equipment utilization, and to minimize down time. According to Engr. Akinboboye, “Our up-to-date quality policy is strictly followed, to enhance client satisfaction. We conduct our business with honesty and mutual respect, and we are committed to exceeding expectations by providing the best value and quality in our services to our satisfied clients.”

Initially, the company specialized in the supply of lifting gears and crane maintenance, but presently its portfolio has expanded into the onshore and offshore petrochemical sector of pre-mob inspection and certification. With a reputation for high quality professional work, and integrity, “we have grown to become one of the best known names in the field of inspection and certification of onshore and offshore lifting gears, cranes, cargo baskets, drilling tools, and diving equipment (LARS)”, he added.

Ropetech is fully equipped with cutting-edge equipment for inspecting and testing Cranes, Slings, and Construction equipment, among other things. Our highly trained technicians and engineers are also duly accredited by the Nigeria Factories Act 1990 to perform testing and certification of lifting equipment and measuring devises; with a good understanding of ASME B30, OSHA 1910/1926, and API RP 2D & 2C standards that ensure your lifting and measuring equipment maintains its validity through proper inspection and certification using various techniques such as NDT, Eddy current, UT, MPI or Proof Load Test,” he explained.

Akinboboye is a forward-thinking professional who is driven by the need to build a sustainable business and become a reference point in the energy sector. Indeed, his contributions to the industry cannot be overstated, as he continues to educate and mentor young professionals. He is an IADC Crane-Rigger and DIT Instructor, handling training courses such as, crane operator, forklift operator, Appointed Person, Banksman and Basic Rigger.

With proven track record and expertise of the highest standard, Ropetech Engineering Services boasts of a disciplined team that ensures timely and excellent delivery of tasks. “We place the utmost emphasis on staff training to ensure that our technicians are fully competent in the work that they do. This is accomplished through a combination of external courses, in-house training, and a company mentoring system. As a company, our goal is to provide optimal engineering solutions to our clients’ needs via well-structured, strategic channels that allow us to respond effectively and efficiently”.

“We operate prolifically in the areas of lifting equipment integrity verification, personnel competence training, load testing, destructive testing (DT) and Non Destructive Testing (NDT). These activities are with respect to International Standards (ASME, ANSI, BS, API) and manufacturer specifications. Our high regard to total quality management and value work safety has earned us opportunities in several Onshore and Offshore projects in the oil & gas sector in Nigeria and overseas”, he said.

Result-driven and unassuming, Akinboboye is certified by the California Occupational Safety and Health Administration (CAL-OSHA) in Portal and Pedestal Crane Operation, LEEA, ASME Rigging and Lifting Operation, as well as Scaffolding Erection Safety. He further explained that the company also conducts training and certification programmes in areas of Safe Operation of Lifting Equipment, Health/Safety and Inspection.

According to him, courses are typically delivered at the Ropetech Training Centre, but trainings are also delivered at clients’ facilities to meet specific needs. Through a combination of classroom instruction and practical sessions, the courses are designed to teach delegates about the skills and knowledge critical to safety in their various areas of expertise. Mobile Crane Operation, Offshore Pedestal Crane Operation, Forklift Operation Safety, Crane Rigging Safety, and Earth Movement Equipment Operation Safety are among the courses provided by the company.

MOJISOLA HUNPONU-WUSU: Financial Expert Facilitating Cross-Border Ventures

She is one of the leading lights in the Nigerian financial sector, as evidenced by the numerous awards she has received throughout her career. Mrs. Mojisola Hunponu-Wusu is the Founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital Ltd, a financial advisory firm focused on bridging the gap between international financial investors and emerging market clients seeking international funding.

Known for her doggedness and dexterity in achieving set goals and setting new frontiers, her sterling career spans over two decades at international banks including Credit Lyonnais, Goldman Sachs, and Deutsche Bank where she held various positions in risk management and as Head of International funding groups, Multilaterals, and NGOs.

Mojisola has been in charge of the overall strategic and operational performance of Woodhall Capital since its inception in 2014, as well as ensuring that the firm meets its growth and profitability targets. She has clearly left no stone unturned in positioning Woodhall Capital as the premier advisory firm for raising international funding, with nearly $2 billion raised since inception and the opening of international offices in London and Dubai.

“We have been working with global financial institutions from day one, which gave us a Global expansion strategy. We knew we would open offices in international markets, so we have always kept an eye on how our local operations might help or hinder our international strategy.

“The opening of our London office, and then our Dubai office, were significant milestones for Woodhall Capital. It demonstrated to our clients that we are willing to take the bull by the horns, establishing ourselves in markets where they pay us to represent them. “International investors visibly applaud our audacity in reversing the decision (to open offices in their markets) that they frequently painstakingly make,” she said.

She is selfless and dedicated to achieving excellence; she is not the type to be concerned about challenges; rather, she views each challenge as an opportunity to learn and achieve new feats. This has been applied in three major areas: financial advisory, corporate lending, and structured trade finance, which form the foundation of Woodhall Capital’s business structure in bridging the gap between emerging markets.

According to her, “No one can tell the African story like an African. The peculiarities of the Nigerian business environment present opportunities for companies like ours. We shine a light on the hidden gems (corporates and financial institutions) in our environment, highlighting opportunities that investors may not see at first glance. Today, our primary concerns are infrastructure and manpower. Much has been said about power supply, roads, and taxation, but the current exodus of young people to international markets worries us”.

“For me, the solutions is to focus on the reverse skill repatriation to Nigeria from the Diaspora, simplifying taxation and stabilizing security”, she added.

A visionary known for her simplicity and professionalism in handling business matters, her wealth of experience has positioned her as an authority to be reckoned with in the financial space, as she continues to drive up the stock of Woodhall Capital, even in the international market. Her success story is characterised by tenacity and perseverance, but more importantly, integrity and humility have played key roles in opening doors of opportunities for her, a reminder that every leader needs to demonstrate these virtues in their daily lives.

“No matter how far I feel I may have come, I will never forget to be respectful and honour those who have helped me this far. This is vastly underappreciated these days, with many believing that the dog-eat-dog mentality works and pays off, but I beg to differ. I am grateful for the doors that have been opened and have remained open, and I constantly pay respect to those who have served as gatekeepers in my career,” she said.

Woodhall Capital has thrived on five core values, namely transparency, integrity, leading with extraordinary ideas, commitment to diversity and inclusion, and giving back. The company has delivered exceptionally on these core values, even establishing a foundation to buttress the importance of giving back in the existence of the firm. The Woodhall Capital Foundation is a project-oriented voluntary charitable organization dedicated to addressing the welfare and needs of society’s underserved, with a mission to be a catalyst for social reforms.

The foundation is involved in feeding programs in African communities, prison outreach, health insurance and scholarship provision, support for SMEs, and skill acquisition programs. In collaboration with the Health Emergency Initiative (HEI), the Woodhall Capital Foundation has financially supported over 50 patients in public health institutions, with 30% of the beneficiaries financially relieved of all post-natal care expenses. The Foundation has successfully collaborated with the Charity Guiding Light Foundation, UK, over the last six years and continues to help and fund selected charities all over the world.

Commenting on the company’s future as it expands its operations to other countries around the world, she stated that the company is now being run by the next generation, who she described as having the same drive as herself to create a Global Advisory firm of African origin. “We plan to have footprints in most global markets and expand our Pan-African presence. We want to be Africa’s international voice, at the forefront of changing the global African narrative of deprivation and showcase the prosperity that is about to be discovered,” she said.

OLUBUKOLA ADEWUYI: A Dynamic Entrepreneur, Resourceful Educationist, Distinguished By Competence, Driven By Integrity

She is a dynamic entrepreneur and resourceful educationist with developmental vision who has consistently demonstrated the ability to lead teams of diverse professions to achieve higher standard in the Nigeria’s educational sector. It’s not surprising that her achievements have become benchmarks for many professionals who are focused on making positive impact in the educational sectors of the nation’s economy.

Mrs. Olubukola Adewuyi, Chief Executive Officer, Supreme Education Foundation School is a pragmatic manager whose vision and competence have contributed to preparing children towards making their mark in national development. The personality of this distinguished academician has been explained in different ways by different groups of people who have benefited from her altruistic Lifestyle. Olubukola, is seen as an impactful and amiable mentor by many who has personal educational dealings with her and for her contemporaries in the academic community, she preaches dedication, due process and excellence. Also, for others she is an apostle of merit and professionalism.

Responding to what motivated her decision as an educationist, “Hardworking and visionary Olubukola started her educational career some fifteen years ago in England when she had her turning point through her deputy head , who asked her to imagine if every child in her class was her daughter, son, niece, cousin, nephew, would I teach?, If it was my children sitting down on those chairs, will I give up after a few frustrations, will I put in more, will I do anything to ensure that every child succeed in my class, that was my turning point, because then, I realized that you would do more than you will actually do naturally, if they were my biological children, if I need to dance for the child to understand, I will dance, If you need to scream, I will scream, if I need to plead , I will plead.

This means that no Child is left behind in my class. Hence, my mantra is aligned to green paper act of 2003, which is that “Every Child matters”. This initiative ensures that all the children are kept Safe, Healthy, Enjoy and Achieve Economic well-being whilst ensuring they make a Positive contribution. As a mother and an Educator, I have to constantly swap my hat back and forth to understand what every mother and a teacher want and this is simply continuous achievement in a friendly environment. Hence, my philosophy is to catch them young and ensure that Every child is a Reader (ECAR) Every Child is a writer (ECAW) and Every child a Talker (ECAT) this is supported by the British department of Education (DFES) for Early Childhood Education (ECE). These are my driving forces, and it has had huge impact on both the learners and the teachers. No gap must be left in learning.”

The resilient woman agreed that one of the roles of Women is to impact on the society and the lives of children, Women are constantly contributing to the growth and well-being of the society, they are consistently supporting the entire society even in Nigeria, Our girl child needs to take education very seriously, because they will become the women of our society in years to come, women have to be resilient and tenacious; not giving up easily.

We need a society that is more gender equality balanced so that bias against the female folks becomes non-existent. Women gives up easily not because we are not strong but because there is also a lot on our plate, we multi task as mothers, entrepreneurs, organizers, administrators, economists, homemaker, wife and even caregivers as well. We are sometimes overwhelmed by our multiple roles which keep threatening to drown us. But we won’t give up, we are tough, we are stronger than we think we are, our femininity is our strength our intuitiveness is unparalleled. We will come out of the well that the nation has kept us in so we can see how big the sky actually is. You see, women need to be empowered. Education is paramount, most of us have only seen the sky from inside the well and so our visions have been limited to just the sky above us.

Education will help the women folk to climb out and see the vast world – their capabilities in a world waiting for them to manifest and come to the fullness of their glory. Hence, while we wait for the world to “Embrace Equity”, we will make room for ourselves, we will occupy and refuse to be marginalized. The girl child must be educated. This is the future hope of Nigeria. I am sure you know it is not a cliché that the education of a girl child is the enlightenment of the whole nation.

On what propelled her passion for quality education delivery, the pragmatic change maker said that governments have major roles to play, but they cannot do it alone because of the limited resources at their disposal. Experience garnered over the years has exposed me to the gaps in the education sector in Nigeria and the dire need to close these gaps. It is an honor to ride on the wings of Supreme Education Foundation School a Centre of excellence, to intentionally close the gaps by providing a world-class education in an exciting learning environment for students between the ages of 3 months to 18 years. Our structure is as follows:

Supreme Education foundation school is strategically located in a beautiful, conducive and Serene environment that enhance learning in the spirit of competition and determination, combined with friendship, fellowship and support, supreme Education Foundation pride themselves of a state-of-art buildings that boast of modern facilities such as a multipurpose hall’s, spacious, air-conditioned classrooms, internet ready computer rooms, various laboratories for different purposes, sports facilities and a host of other facilities.

Today, even people who do not like her disciplined human approach to management cannot deny that Olubukola Adewuyi is one of the exemplary educationists and is one of the value-driven CEOs of excellence.

Olubukola( LLB, PGDML, PGCE, M.ED) is a Barrister at law and bagged a master’s in education from Middlesex University England. Olubukolas’ rare blend of Legal, Administrative and Education expertise positions her as a worthy model for the New Nigerian Education System.

RICHARD AKINAKA: Quintessential Entrepreneur Defined By Creativity

Mr. Richard Akinaka is the founder and CEO of Abitto Global Services Limited. He is an experienced project manager whose creativity and professionalism in completing tasks on time without compromising quality speaks volumes about his growing desire to inspire the world. A graduate of Policy and Administrative Studies from the University of Calabar, he is experienced in the management and oversight of multi-disciplined projects including transportation, fabrication, buildings and logistics. He is well versed in managerial issues with natural bias towards timely delivery of projects, personnel training and total quality management. He is also the executive director of Grassroots Initiative for Peace and Social Orientation; a civil society group focused on fostering participatory democracy and peace.

What strategies have you adopted over the years that have helped you in expanding your portfolio at Abitto Global Services?

One of our company’s philosophies is to provide quality services in any situation in which we find ourselves. Every industry has service providers, but what differentiates them is the promptness in service delivery, the quality of service delivered, and customer satisfaction. We intend to make profit as a company, but our primary commitment is to our customers. A satisfied customer will always return, and profit can be made when business continues. Essentially, the core goal is to satisfy the customer in terms of quality service delivery and to provide options for the customer or client, as the case may be, to always consider us to be the best to do business with. The desire for quality and customer satisfaction is what drives us.

What are your areas of specialty and what makes your organization unique?

We are currently performing second-tier security surveillance activities with Pipeline Infrastructure Nigeria Limited; as a company, we have a contract to protect the TransNiger pipeline. The industry is vast, and there are numerous aspects to consider, but identifying your area of expertise and providing those services is critical because business is all about solving problems and getting paid for it. We are primarily involved in logistics services, security services, and the construction of security boats – gun boats used by the military and occasionally hired by other oil and gas companies to meet their security needs. These are the areas where we concentrate our efforts. Quality is what stands us out and we would never compromise on it.

You studied a course that is not related to what you are doing right now, what fueled your interest into this field?

Academics, in my opinion, improve your ability to be creative and think. Creativity is a man’s ability to think through situations and provide solutions, not his academic abilities. Lack of creativity is the bane of societal growth, and it is what the government lacks. The country recently experienced severe flooding; as is customary, governments provided relief materials, but no one considered what could be done to prevent future occurrences. Everyone has gone to bed. My personality is defined by my creativity.

I studied Policy and Administrative Studies to give me direction in life and to guide my basic intellectual, but problem solving in real life is not academic. The Holy Spirit inspires creativity. Something could be wrong somewhere, and you could look at it and start complaining, whereas I could look at it and try to solve the problem. In the course of attempting to solve the problem, I established a business platform for myself. Instead of complaining, my idea is to see what we can do to prevent this from happening, though I may complain as a human being.

Some years back, my uncle nominated me to represent him in the committee tasked with resolving the Niger Delta crisis, and I had the honour and privilege of working alongside the late President Umaru Musa Yar’Adua. I didn’t use the opportunity to insult the government, but I did give him my contribution, and the idea of amnesty evolved from there. I served as a consultant in several committees leading up to the amnesty process, providing advice on how to engage, train, and empower our people. While some people were complaining, myself and a few colleagues who were present provided our services. This is the mark of leadership. Leadership is not a project; it is a responsibility that you take on in order to serve the people. That is my life approach and inclination, and it is what drives my business. Tying yourself to a qualification is the quickest way to life’s poverty and laziness.

To what extent has your services at Abitto Global contributed to the local content initiative?

When we have a job to do, as a company, we focus on the location to see how many people we can engage before looking for workers elsewhere. When Pipeline Infrastructure was awarded the contract to secure the TransNiger pipeline, they looked at people and capacity and they identified us. We as a company also went to the local villages where these pipelines pass through to recruit capable hands, before we look elsewhere. Local content itself is a good policy, but it can only be achieved in the real point of execution.

There are IOCs that claim to have local content, but when we look at their local content operations, we find that they are nothing to write home about. You are operating somewhere and haven’t looked to see if there are professionals in those locations who can provide those services, so you bring in people from elsewhere. This contributes to crises in some way. If my operations are in a specific village, I should be able to visit that village and engage the people there in order for them to feel a sense of ownership over the project. That’s the basis of local content for me.

Do you think the Local Content Act has brought stability in the oil and gas industry owing to youth restiveness and communal clashes with oil servicing companies?

To some extent, yes because the awareness is there. We have more local contractors involved in IOC activities right now: security-wise, supply and even drilling activities. Of course, the oil and gas industry has improved greatly since the Local Content Act came into existence. As I previously stated, it all comes down to capacity; our people must learn to identify an area and develop capacity in order to provide services. Local content does not imply that jobs would be thrown at people; there must be a willingness and capacity to deliver on a specific service. I believe it is a good policy, and people should learn how to take advantage of it.

How would you describe the challenges faced so far and what do you think is the way forward?

The Nigerian business environment is not easy given the issues of multiple taxation, VAT and infrastructural decay. In fact, the tax breaks given to larger corporations should be extended to emerging companies. You don’t tax me while giving tax breaks to well-established industries. The government cannot hire everyone, and they must encourage us as young people. We have over 200 people when we are fully operational because the majority of our work is fabrication: welding in this case. We make all of our own equipment. We have about 800 people working for us on the surveillance job.

If we are striving as young businesses, we should be the ones to benefit from tax breaks because the more people we employ, the more restive problems we solve in society. The government should reverse its policy and give tax breaks to emerging companies rather than established ones. When these incentives are provided, they aid in the growth of small businesses, and as they grow, they employ more people. When we are building equipment, we bring in steel plates from Ukraine. With the Ukraine-Russia conflict, the cost of imports and the exchange rate are killing. We need a stable exchange system that will guarantee investment. You import something today at a rate of one dollar to 700 naira, and tomorrow the rate is 780 naira to one dollar. These are some of the challenges; the business environment is volatile, but all we can do is persevere and keep pushing because there is no excuse for failure. You must modify your operations to meet current demands. We want to make money, but our main focus is on providing quality services. You cannot use those excuses to inform clients that you are unable to provide services.

What are the important lessons that have helped shaped your careers over the years?

My disposition in life is to solve problems. If you invite me to your house today, the first thing I will do is to look through your house and find out things that are not in the right position and want to correct them. The philosophy I have is solving problems and getting paid for it. I look for problems everywhere I go. There are problems going on in your environment, don’t just complain, think about what you can do to solve these problems. In your effort to solve the problem, it becomes a business to you. When you get a problem solved, you will get paid for it. My advice to young people is not to walk the street of life with their eyes closed. Always look out for problems to solve. Leadership is not a right to anybody; leadership is a responsibility that must be accepted and provided for. Leadership needs focus, commitment and tenacity. What has kept me going is the help and grace of God because by flesh shall no man prevail. Again, look out for people who have made it in life. I have a couple of people I look up to.

What are your goals for this company and where do you see your company in the next five years?

Abitto Global Services will continue to exist as long as there are problems to be solved. Our company’s growth prospects are excellent, and we are expanding. As I speak to you, we have plans to build our own dockyard where we will service boats, preferably seagoing vessels. We already own property in Cross River State, which we purchased sometime in 2013. We are currently dredging the area; our dredger is being built, and we are building it entirely by ourselves. Cross River State is home to our fiber glass boat yard, and River State is home to a pipeline security platform.

Our prospects are quite open, as is our desire to expand. Over the next five years, we should see a larger fabrication yard, a larger dockyard where we can do boat servicing, and other improvements. The opportunities exist, and we will evaluate them in light of the challenges of our business environment and the available opportunities.

HABEEB ALEBIOSU : A VISIONARY MANAGER COMMITTED TO ACHIEVING CLEAN ENERGY THROUGH VIATHAN ENGINEERING

His steady ascent in a field where there has been widespread concerns around poor managerial performance leading to lacklustre results, is evidence that prioritising customer satisfaction, coupled with dedication and hard work, can still yield positive outcomes. Habeeb Alebiosu, the Co-founder and Group Chief Executive Officer of Viathan Engineering is an entrepreneur whose capabilities and achievements typifies the can-do attitude of the Nigerian youth who is determined to make an impact in the society.

Result driven, innovative and resourceful, Habeeb Alebiosu is deeply committed to the industrialisation of Nigeria and has been instrumental in structuring, financing, developing, building, and operating infrastructure projects, with a keen focus on the energy sector. As CEO of Viathan, he has been on a mission over the past decade to develop and fine tune a business model that delivers clean, reliable energy to Nigerians.

Under Habeeb’s visionary leadership, Viathan has evolved into an integrated energy company with operations across the power and gas value chain and a pioneer in the use of natural gas vehicles (NGVs) for both haulage and mass transit. Viathan collaborated with the Lagos State Government to establish a business model for transitioning mass transit vehicles from diesel to gas-powered solutions. This vision for industrialising Nigeria with natural gas has significantly helped the Lagos State Government and many companies to switch from noisy, diesel-fired generators to cleaner, more efficient gas-powered solutions.

The company operates seven Independent Power Plants (IPPs), located in Lekki Phase 1, Marina, Ilupeju, Abeokuta, Ogere, and Ibadan, with total generating capacity of c.40MW. Viathan distributes this electricity to its commercial, industrial and wholesale residential customers through a 120 km private underground network, which travels through Lekki, Ikoyi, Victoria Island, and Marina.

Viathan ensures reliable service delivery to its customers by managing its input value chain, which involves producing Compressed Natural Gas (CNG) at its facility in Abeokuta. This CNG is transported via a Virtual Pipeline logistics network to areas that lack gas pipeline connectivity, ensuring that businesses in these areas receive the energy they require.

Viathan’s commitment to transitioning to cleaner energy solutions is strongly aligned with Nigeria’s emission reduction goals, which aims to eliminate all diesel and gasoline emissions by 2030, for Nigeria to achieve its Nationally Determined Contribution emissions goals.

In Oyo State, an FMCG factory was able to switch to a cleaner and more efficient energy source with Viathan’s strategic guidance and support, using a 1.5MW combined heat and power gas solution. Similarly, Viathan collaborated with a plastics recycling factory in Ogun State, to develop an Energy as a Service gas solution for their operations.

Through its gas brand, Gasco Marine Limited, Viathan began executing on a strategy to provide gas in the North. Historically, businesses in the North, particularly those located in industrial hubs of Kano and Abuja have very limited access to gas due to the absence of an operating gas pipeline infrastructure in the North. In 2022, initial investments were made to expand the Virtual Pipeline network of CNG skids and trucks to deliver gas in Kano and Abuja. A new CNG daughter station was built and commission in Kano to facilitate supply to new customers. Further, investments are planned for 2023, to deepen supply in this new region.

Beyond gas as a transition fuel, Viathan is diversifying its energy mix by investing in renewables. At its Lekki Phase 1 power plant, located at the Lagos Lagoon front, Habeeb is leading the development of a floating solar farm to installed on the water. Investments have been made and international OEMS have been mobilised to develop the first phase (pilot) of the project. Power from the floating solar farm will be evacuated to target customers via the Viathan’s underground private distribution network in Lekki. The subsequent phases of the project are planned for up to 15MW of solar capacity, given available lagoon space.

Focused on investment for growth, Viathan has garnered hundreds of millions in infrastructure investments over the last 7 years from indigenous and international investors and the capital markets. Viathan successfully pioneered the first corporate infrastructure bond in Nigeria, through the issue of a N10 Billion, 10-year bond under a N50 Billion Bond Programme. The Bond Programme was financed by Nigerian Pension Fund Administrators and guaranteed by InfraCredit. Viathan continues to raise funding from investors to accelerate its ambitious growth plans.

Habeeb’s accomplishments are a testament to his commitment to delivering sustainable energy to Nigerians, and his vision for industrialising Nigeria through the development of clean, reliable energy infrastructure. His passion and leadership have helped Viathan become a leading integrated energy company in Nigeria, and his legacy will undoubtedly inspire future generations of Nigerian entrepreneurs and business leaders.

IBIDAPO LAWAL: Astute CEO Growing The Economy, Expanding Frontiers Through Exportation

Mr. Ibidapo Lawal is a trained economist and a savvy businessman with over 15 years of experience in commodities and exports. Lawal is the CEO and founder of Neveah Limited, a leading exporter of agro commodities and solid minerals.

Embodying his raison d’être, “best or nothing”, Lawal is a firm believer in building a sustainable society through job creation and social responsibility. He holds a BSc. in Economics and an MBA in Finance.

Like an oak tree, Lawal has led the expansion growth of the company to over 15 countries in Europe and Asia, with its major markets also spanning across North America. Working closely with select suppliers for its materials, Neveah provides the best products at the most affordable prices to its global customers. In 2022, Neveah Limited was awarded Sectoral Exporter of the year by the Nigerian Export Promotion Council (NEPC). He speaks on the giantstrides of Neveah Limited as an exporter of cash crops and solid minerals.

Growth strategies at Neveah Limited

As CEO, my priorities are maintaining a positive reputation and ensuring profitable continuity for Neveah Limited. We always want to hire the best people and partners who can deliver the most value – from the best suppliers and employees, to advisers.

Second, we approach our expansion in stages. We do not rush into activities unless we are confident in our ability to deliver excellent results. For example, we began by trading agricultural products and then expanded to solid minerals. Now, we are working on our aluminum and copper recycling plant.

Third, thinking outside the box and getting creative with our business. This takes a lot of courage. What helps with this is understanding how to scale progressively – taking small actions that create ripple effects of positive growth and change across your business. The smallest decision, conversation, or takeaway from a conference can change the course of your business for the better.

To summarize, the core strategies that have contributed to the growth of Neveah since its inception have been creativity, growth, and people.

Milestones and acceptance by international clientele

We have reached a number of significant milestones, particularly in recent years. One significant milestone would be the registration of our 10 billion naira commercial papers with FMDQ in 2021, which gave us fresh access to alternative sources of funding and expanded our ability to take on new clients. In that first year of the commercial paper series, we were able to increase our revenue, secure better deals and improve sales. Already, we have issued five series of commercial papers and look forward to more opportunities to expand our activities.

Another milestone was our expansion into the trading of solid materials in 2017 after about three years trading agro products. Last year, we began working directly with the farmers whereas in the past we had aggregated from traders. We have provided relevant training, fertilizers, and pest control to over 1,200 ginger farmers in Kaduna. We have exported thousands of metric tons of ginger, hibiscus, gum arabic, and other agro products to over 15 countries in Europe, Asia, and North America since we began trading in agro-commodities. Achieving this demonstrated the exponential opportunities that exist.

As previously stated, we are working to establish an aluminum recycling plant in Ogun State that will recycle aluminum and copper waste for export to global markets. The factory will allow us to expand our operations internationally.

Overcoming challenges faced in the industry

Yes, the industry is fraught with difficulties, including funding, finding credible buyers, cargo backlogs at ports, logistics and supply chain disruptions, navigating insecurity and storage of goods, and a variety of other factors. To overcome these obstacles, we remained flexible in our approach while also adhering to international standards – obtaining the necessary certifications and testing for product quality and compliance. For example, when we had issues with delays to our shipments, we switched ports and have not experienced delays since. For our solid minerals and agro products, we test at our labs for compliance with the EU’s requirements. Once they are certified, we package for shipping.

I believe we have successfully navigated the industry’s challenges by simply finding creative solutions while remaining persistent and tenacious. Whatever the issue, we choose to find a solution – great problems lead to great opportunities.

How agricultural commodities can boost foreign exchange

I must admit that the government’s efforts must be commended, particularly the work done to create a favorable environment in the face of systemic challenges. The Nigerian and African market landscape present profound opportunities despite the shifting socio-economic and socio-political realities. According to PwC, as of 2020, more than 80% of Nigeria’s farmers are smallholder farmers (SHFs), who account for 90% of the country’s agricultural produce, demonstrating that they are an important component of the value chain and economic stability.

However, to attract more foreign investment, the Nigerian government should create more opportunities for market players to thrive. First, it is important to provide training to farmers on the sector’s best practices and equip them to maximise their harvest. In addition, work must be done to build farmers’ access to farm inputs such as fertilisers, pesticides, seedlings, equipment, etc., to optimise production and meet demand. Finally, to enhance farmers’ ability to operate and scale as business owners, the government could expand funding opportunities and bridge the financial gaps. These should strengthen production capacity and enhance credibility, which will attract foreign investment and improve the trade potential of the farmers’ output.

Career lessons

I’ve learned to do what’s best for the company and industry by being fair, never sacrificing quality, and always showing up and doing my best. I’ve also discovered that I must continue to be a voracious learner. Every day, new technologies and processes must be learned – it is a career that requires continuous learning.

More importantly, my commitment to corporate responsibility and good corporate governance has taught me priceless lessons. For example, even though we provide farmers in Kaduna with necessary training and farming practices, we still pay them a premium for their products because we care about their well-being. We also try to discourage child labour by encouraging parents to enroll their children in school while they work on the farms. If farmers are not fairly compensated, the foundation of our work is shaky.

The advantages of a strong board of directors, the adoption of best practices, and the refusal to take shortcuts continue to be critical to our work because we can build trust in our business with both local and international clients. These make our products more marketable because we work according to industry best practices.

Neveah Limited in the next ten years

I envision Neveah as a unicorn with operations in other African countries in the next ten years! Our ultimate goal is to grow and scale our company. We see huge potential to expand our scope across the African market. By keeping our focus on Africa, we can optimise returns, continuously add value and solve problems. I envision us eventually transitioning from a startup to a publicly traded company. With the incredible support of our team and stakeholders, I am confident that we will continue to deliver high-quality products at low prices to a broader range of markets.

Advice to young and upcoming CEOs

Young CEOs should be persistent and tenacious, as well as adaptable and teachable, in my opinion. It is critical not to compromise on quality; instead, select the best employees, practices, and corporate governance approaches, including the formation of a board and the selection of the appropriate path.

Our executive board’s development, as well as our active consulting with firms such as Deloitte, Ernst & Young, and PwC to audit and optimize our business operations, have resulted in significant internal growth as we strengthened our commitment to good governance and transparency.

Recognize that everyone matters, from suppliers to customers to regulators. To meet the needs of its stakeholders, a company must be adaptable. For example, we provide insights and market intelligence to our regulators to assist them in developing appropriate policies that promote industry growth.

There are always market shifts that present both challenges and opportunities. It is best to maintain a flexible mindset and adapt to changes as they occur in order to see where the opportunities are. By allowing for change, one can create the ideal conditions for growth.

Sourced From Nigerian Music