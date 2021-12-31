The Church to keep the legacy of Desmond Tutu

Faith based organizations across South Africa are remembering the late anti-apartheid and human rights activist, Archbishop Desmond Tutu by promising to promote equality and speak out against injustices. In 1985, Tutu became the first black bishop of Johannesburg. He said only harsh economic sanctions can force the white apartheid government to change its course. St John’s Anglican Church Reverend, Dr Samuel Beja says the church cannot afford to be silent.

“The ruling party and this government was born in the church. The Methodist church so it means then that when there is no change, we are called to enter the courts. We need to sit down and bring our prophetic voice and say let us change the direction. “

In 2006, South Africa became the sixth country in the world to legalise same-sex marriage.

Archbishop Desmond Tutu lashed out at the Anglican Church for what he described as an “obsession” with homosexuality. Tutu was also known to have transformed the church by bringing women into the clergy.

“Desmond emerged from what we call the Imago Dei doctrine which is undergirded on the fact that those men and women are created in the image of God and are co-equal and codependent. In so far as that, we support him fully. “

Archbishop Desmond Tutu’s official state funeral will be held on the 1st of January after the lying-in-state period in Cape Town for mourners.

