The African countries facing visa ban from the United Arab Emirates

Several African countries are facing visa bans from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) with an immediate effect in what is seen as a move to tighten visa requirements.

The ban covers applications related to a 30-day visitors visas, according to a notice from the UAE.

The visa ban covers Uganda, Ghana, Sierra Leone, Sudan, Cameroon, Nigeria, Liberia, Burundi, Republic of Guinea and Gambia.

The rest are Togo, Democratic Republic of Congo, Senegal, Benin, Ivory Coast, Congo, Rwanda, Burkina Faso, Guinea Bissau, Comoros and Dominican Republic.

“This is to inform you that we will not be posting 30 days visa applications for these nationalities effective today October, 18, 2022,” the notice to some travel agencies read in part.

The United Arab Emirates(UAE) is among one of the top locations for tourist visitations with many preferring a visit to Dubai.

But UAE wants to tighten the noose for foreigners into the country with many people, especially Africans seeking to work in the gulf country.

Those of them who travel to Dubai using the 30 day visit visas are reported to be opting to stay in the country looking for jobs.

Many on visit visas also end up overstaying in the country illegally while working without legalising their stay.

Dubai authorities have announced total rejection of visa applications from Nigerians pic.twitter.com/9BIPJIRLze — Naija (@Naija_PR) October 22, 2022

Earlier this year, authorities in UAE introduced a new requirement that all migrant workers from African countries must present police certificates of good conduct before being allowed into the country.

In a notice to other trading partners, UAE authorities said “All Dubai applications submitted are now rejected. Kindly advise your clients to resubmit C2=A0 applications when the issue is resolved.”

It is not yet known how long the ban will last.

Source: Africafeeds.com

Sourced from Africa Feeds