Tems Becomes First Nigerian Female Afrobeat Artist To Win Best International Act At 2022 BET Awards

Nigerian singer, Temilade Openiyi popularly known as Tems, made history on Sunday, 26th June 2022 after she won the Best International Act at the 2022 BET Awards.

With the latest achievement, the former banker has become the first Nigerian female afrobeat singer to win the Best International Category.

2021 was a great year for Tems considering her contributions to Wizkid’s ‘Essence’ which made her earn wide international recognition.

Tems also appeared on Drake’s ‘Certified Lover Boy’ album which further proved her status as one of Nigeria’s biggest international export.

At the 2022 BET award ceremony, the talented singer beat Fireboy, Dave from the UK, Dinos from France, Fally Ipupa from Congo, Little Simz from the UK, Ludmilla from Brazil, Major League Djz from South Africa, and Tayc from France.

It’s indeed a huge win for music lovers and many Nigerians have taken to social media to shower accolades on Tems.

onismate wrote: “This is great.. Her success was gradual and supersonic with graceful envelope. Congratulations to her. Nigerian music industry is a weight.”

xena_sage wrote: “Move with the right crowd ……”

ademachismo wrote: “That song she featured in with Future & Drake really proved her worth.”

l.tobiloba wrote: “She’s one of Nigeria’s most reserved artists, and she didn’t have to go almost naked to make music. She’s very good at what she does, and it’s well deserved.”

ploutos_obo wrote: “She deserved it?…honestly you guys, she deserves the award nor then fireboy dml?”

danieldgreatking wrote: “Not how long you have been doing something it’s how well”

iamwillowy wrote: “Wizkid effect,but last last Grace speaks for her.”

