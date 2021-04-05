Tanzania’s top hospital to still fight Covid-19 with steam therapy

– Advertisement –





Steam therapy will remain a key way of fighting the Covid-19 pandemic in Tanzania after the country’s top referral hospital, Muhimbili said it was still keeping the steam booths at the facility in Dar es Salaam.

The news outlet the Citizen reported that, hospital officials said the booths will not be moved as expectations soar of a possible change in strategy in the fight against the pandemic.

The steam therapy, was launched earlier this year as part of a national campaign by the Tanzanian government to fight coronavirus.

The hospital has said that approximately 1,1000 individuals have used the machines and expressed satisfaction with the results as a mitigating factor.

How President Magufuli is dealing with COVID-19 in Tanzania. This man is very sick!!! pic.twitter.com/LICv0MH7Ua — Robert Alai, HSC (@RobertAlai) February 10, 2021

Global health experts, including the World Health Organization, have however disputed the effectiveness of steaming as a treatment for Covid-19.

Last month, when Tanzania’s former president, John Magufuli who was a Covid-19 cynic died, there were hopes the country’s approach will change.

But the new president, Samia Suluhu Hassan has not made any major outline of strategies towards fighting the pandemic.

Government officials are still seen at public events not wearing face masks with no indications of negotiations to secure vaccines to protect citizens.

Tanzania has for months now stopped updating its Covid-19 case count and is yet to adopt WHO standardize strategy to fight the pandemic.

Source: Africafeeds.com