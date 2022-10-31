Take Down The Post! – Nigerian Singer Skales Blows Hot, Slams Wife For Mourning His Late Mother Publicly

Nigerian singer, Raoul Njeng-Njeng popularly known as Skales, has called out his wife, Hasanity for mourning his mother publicly.

Naija News reports there have been speculations of the couple being on the verge of ending their marriage following a marital crisis.

Skales, who announced the passing of his mother on Instagram some days back recently made another post advising people not to marry a wicked woman while also asking netizens to pray for his mental health.

Earlier on Sunday, Hasanity took to Instagram to mourn the passing of her mother-in-law.

She also shared a video of her and the deceased having fun together.

She wrote, “Took me a while to recover from this mama, you will forever be missed. I’ll miss playing with your cheeks, I will miss you telling me my dress is too short, who will call me “my pikin”?

“I love you but God loves you more mama. I’ll miss all the times we spent, I’ll always miss taking care of you, and now I will definitely gisting with you, but it is well….

‘Goodnight queen”

However, it seems that the farewell message did not sit well with Skales as he took to social media to call her out. He demanded she took the post down.

He told her to show the same care in real life and stop doing this for the gram.

He wrote, “Take this post down @her_sanity11….show the same care in real life… Stop doing this for the gram…don’t get me angry”.

Sourced From Nigerian Music