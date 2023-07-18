Sudan: Conflict displaces nearly 200,000 alone in the past week

Overall, more than 2.6 million people have been internally displaced since the start of the conflict on 15 April.

Meanwhile, more than 730,000 people have fled Sudan for neighbouring countries, according to the UN refugee agency, UNHCR.

Top UN officials visit refugee camp

On Tuesday, UN Deputy Secretary-General Amina Mohammed and the head of the World Food Programme (WFP), Cindy McCain, visited a camp in eastern Chad that has taken in Sudanese refugees.

Ms. Mohammed said she was inspired by the courage of those who had fled there, many of whom were women and children, UN Spokesperson Stéphane Dujarric told journalists in New York.

“She said that she also heard stories of unimaginable suffering in Sudan and enormous needs in Chad,” he added. “More international support is needed for refugees and their host communities, she said.”

UN support continues

Back in Sudan, humanitarians continue to provide relief to civilians.

In North Darfur, the UN children’s agency (UNICEF) and partners are supporting water trucking to gathering sites for internally displaced people, as well as healthcare facilities. They have also constructed more than two dozen latrines.

Mr. Dujarric said UN health agency WHO is working closely with Sudan’s Ministry of Health and other partners in states sheltering internally displaced people to provide essential, reproductive, sexual, maternal and pediatric care.

On Monday, the UN Population Fund (UNFPA) and partners managed to deliver life-saving supplies, including 3,000 reproductive health kits, to six hospitals in Khartoum state.

He said UNFPA is committed to reaching all women and girls in need in Sudan with urgent health and protection services.

