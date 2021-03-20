State Of The Nation: Restructuring Of The Mind Before The Entity, By Richard Odusanya

“Great achievements are usually borne out of great sacrifice, and never the result of SELFISHNESS.”

“Opportunity often comes disguised in the form of misfortune or temporary defeat.”

“Every adversity, every failure, every heartbreak, carries with it the seed of an equal or greater benefit.”—Napoleon Hill.







The mind is the engine room and battle field of life, it is where battles are won and lost. When the majority of our people are self-centered, when the society is materialistic, not futuristic, we need to know that it is from this majority that leaders emerge. It then becomes imperative that we RESTRUCTURE the mind first before anything else.

Mindful of the urgency and delicate nature of the Nigerian situation; we must maximise the window of opportunities and avoid the violent disintegration of Nigeria with catastrophic consequences. Not unmindful of the fact that Nigeria is a fraudulent enterprise, run by fraudulent Constitution/minds and supervised by criminals for the benefit of few greedy and rapacious elements. As posited by The NIGERIAN INDIGENOUS NATIONALITIES ALLIANCE FOR SELF-DETERMINATION. (NINAS).

Changing your mindset is no easy task, but having an open and positive mindset is a game changer. Your personal growth is what propels the choices you make for your physical, emotional, and spiritual well-being. Just something as simple as changing your thinking can change your life. Our beloved country, Nigeria, is in dire need of genuine change and that change begins with us individually.

A perfect example of how to change our mindsets: “Only be thou strong and very courageous, that thou mayest observe to do according to all the law, which Moses my servant commanded thee: turn not from it to the right hand or to the left, that thou mayest prosper whithersoever thou goest. A perfect scriptural injunction.”

There are several things to say about the mind which gives us the picture of what to do or what not to do. There is naturally enmity between the mind and the creator and such a mind will not obey the law of God. For me, what is more important and very urgent is the RESTRUCTURING of the minds of millions of our compatriots across the globe. A mind that sees: patriotism, nationalism and sacrifice, over and above self-centeredness, materialistic tendencies, primordial and ethnic chauvinism, is much more desirable for a new Nigeria.

The pessimistic person sees difficulty in every opportunity, while the sing-song in our beloved country Nigeria, today, is about political restructuring, separatism and agitation about self determination. I see HOPE, I see an opportunity to address our shortcomings, and I see us coming out from this present predicament stronger as a nation.

Strong minds discuss ideas, average minds discuss events and the weak minds discuss people. The time has come for us to turn around our country – Nigeria for positive change to the benefit of the continent of Africa and the glory of God Almighty. In our patriotic duty and mindsets, the time has come for us to begin to discuss the “Way forward”. God bless our beloved country Nigeria.

While we identify with the authentic leadership of the Southern trapped ethnic nationalities; under the erudite Prof Banji Akintoye, comprising South-West, South-East, South-South and the Middle-Belt, it has become imperative that the RESTRUCTURING of the mind should be considered as the most important thing, so that we do not replicate the same set of leadership that we are dealing with presently. A leadership that is only interested in “power without responsibility”.

NIGERIA IS BLEEDING AND CANNOT BREATHE…

Odusanya is the convener of Africa Covenant Rescue Initiative (ACRI)

Sourced From Sahara Reporters