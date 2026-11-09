You are here
Africa 

Spanish police launch new ID procedure for migrants at temporary camps

Village Reporter

Police in the northern Spanish enclave of Ceuta are introducing a new identification process for migrants as authorities move to dismantle a temporary camp.

People currently at the camp will be relocated to other facilities after undergoing the ID procedure.

The tiny enclave currently has seven camps and authorities plan to move migrants between them and shutter camps with fewer residents. Police began at a camp inside the port area.

A massive influx of migrants to Ceuta in July has reignited the immigration debate in Spain and across Europe.

Some 70,000 people crossed the border from Morocco in the space of a few days but most of them soon returned.

Sourced from Africanews

facebookShare on Facebook
TwitterPost on X
FollowFollow us
PinterestSave

Discover more from Africa Global Village

Subscribe to get the latest posts sent to your email.

Related posts

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Social media & sharing icons powered by UltimatelySocial