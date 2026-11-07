Spain: Vintage cars hit the streets of Almería for annual rally

Among the highlights was a rare 1905 Vermorel belonging to local collector Pepe Moreno, a vehicle normally displayed in a museum in nearby El Ejido. A century-old Franklin also drew attention, alongside an elegant early 1950s Chevrolet, a late 1920s Nash, vintage Rolls-Royce and Mercedes-Benz models, and a DeLorean DMC-12, the futuristic sports car immortalised by the Back to the Future films. Spectators watched as owners started their historic engines and drove through the city centre, offering a glimpse of motoring history spanning several generations. For the owners, the rally is as much about sharing their passion as preserving these remarkable machines. Running from 5 to 9 November, the rally brings together enthusiasts from across Spain for a journey through the landscapes and villages of Almería province, including stops in Enix, Terque and Alsodux. The route also takes participants to Fort Bravo, the famous Western film sets in the Tabernas desert, combining automotive heritage with a tour of southern Spain’s cinematic scenery.

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