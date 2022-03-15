South African cyclists start journey from Tokyo to New Zealand

South African adventure cyclists Ron Rutland and Adam Nunn are already on their way to Auckland in New Zealand to deliver the whistle for the opening match of Rugby World Cup 2021, playing 2022 and to raise money for charity.

For one of the cyclists the motivation is to promote womens sports.

“So just motivates me every pedal stroke that we put in the women’s game on the map, we put in women sports on the map. We are raising money for a charity that’s going to put women out of certain problems and issues that they have in the world, and it’s just an amazing cause”, said South African adventure cyclist, Adam Nunn.

The journey of 16,500 kms started in Tokyo and will end in New Zealand before the match between South Africa and France. The two men will cycle through 14 countries across 210 days.

“I think some of the most I mean, it’s been very challenging just getting to the start line this year, obviously a lot of challenges in the world with with COVID-19. So it’s been really difficult putting this trip together and even getting to Japan, but we’re very grateful to be here now. And I think on every journey, getting to the start line is probably the most difficult thing”, admits Ron Rutland.

The pair also aim to raise funds for ChildFund Rugby, the Principal Charity Partner of Rugby World Cup 2021 by encouraging fans to sponsor a kilometre.

Sourced from Africanews