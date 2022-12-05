South Africa: Soweto residents divided on Ramaphosa’s probe

Soweto residents shared their views on the future for the country’s president on Friday as South African President Cyril Ramaphosa is facing calls to step down after a parliamentary probe found he may have breached anti-corruption laws.

25-year-old Linda Mogoje, an unemployed Soweto Resident said he does not believe that Ramaphosa has added any value to the country since he’s been in power. “I feel that for me, he hasn’t brought any change,” he said.

Opposite views were held by 18-year-old Melva Maphaha, who feels that the issue has nothing to do with Ramaphosa’s presidency. “I think so far he’s been a good President,” she said.

Adding, “I think that he has been trying his best.”

Pule Galeboe, 69, echoed the same sentiment saying the president should not resign.

“He must continue because he is a good leader as far as I’m concerned. He brings investors into the country, which creates jobs,” he said.

The calls for Ramaphosa to resign follow allegations by the country’s former head of intelligence, Arthur Fraser, that the President tried to conceal the theft of a huge sum of cash stuffed into couches at his farm in 2020.

Fraser accused the president of money laundering and violation of foreign currency control laws.

The ruling party’s highest decision-making body is expected to meet Thursday evening tobe briefed on the matter and possibly to determine Ramaphosa’s fate.

