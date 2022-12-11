Slovenia seeks Angola’s support for UN security council non permanent member seat

The main events of the 10th summit of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States ended Friday, not Saturday as planned. With the departure of the Angolan president for another summit, the USA-Africa, in Washington.

The Slovenian Deputy Prime Minister was present at the event, in Luanda. During Tanja Fajon’s first visit to Angola, the Slovenian head of diplomacy also spoke about cooperation with Africa.

“Slovenia is really increasing development aid to many countries in Africa, humanitarian aid. We work a lot in the field of protection of women’s and children’s rights (…)”. Tanja Fajon, the Deputy Prime Minister of Slovenia told euronews.

But the visit also served to build bridges and alliances for the country to get a non permanent seat on the United Nations Security Council.

“In case of war on the European continent and many challenges such as climate change, energy or security risks, we will certainly be able and willing to listen to everyone and bring our positions as close as possible.” Fajon said.

It remains to be seen whether the country will obtain the support of the member countries of the Organization of African, Caribbean and Pacific States. Organization of which Luanda holds the rotating presidency for the next three years.

