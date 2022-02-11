‘Sleigh queen’: How a former Eastern High, UK track star became a Nigerian bobsledder

A former Kentucky state track and field champion and Kentucky Wildcat triple-jump record holder stood on a first-place podium in Germany last month. She’d once dreamed of representing Team USA as a track athlete in the Summer Olympics — and she’d very nearly accomplished just that a decade and a half earlier.

But instead, on this day, when temperatures hovered around freezing in Winterberg, Germany, Simidele Adeagbo wore a full body speed suit, proudly displayed a first-place trophy and a Nigerian flag — which she’d brought herself, since there wasn’t one on hand — and beamed. She’d just taken first in an international monobob competition, becoming the first African, man or woman, to win an official International Bobsled and Skeleton Federation race.

Her victory, like so many of her accomplishments over the previous five years, highlighted African excellence, and she looked forward to what she hoped would be next: the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Last week she called that victory an “awesome moment” that moved “the sport forward for the continent,” saying so in an interview over a video call from her home in Charlotte, North Caroli.

But she wasn’t in Beijing. By a single spot in the points standings, she’d missed out on qualifying in the monobob.

It was a disappointing blow for the former Eastern High track star and 2018 Winter Olympian, who is ranked No. 33 in the world in the monobob. The 40-year-old had been aiming for the 2022 Games for four years. But Adeagbo is still one of the top bobsled and skeleton competitors in the world, is still a trailblazer for African women in winter sports, and is still, as she puts it, “Africa’s original sleigh queen.”

An Olympic hopeful raised in Louisville

Simidele, Adeagbo’s first name, means “accompany me home,” in Yoruba — one of the primary languages of Nigeria — and she was named so because shortly after being born in Toronto, her family returned to Nigeria, their native land.

As her father, a professor, relocated for jobs, Adeagbo and her family moved to the U.S., back to Canada, and then to Louisville, where her dad worked at the University of Louisville. For the next 10 years, Adeagbo made Kentucky her home, first at Westport Middle School — and at summer track workouts at Seneca High School — then as a student-athlete at Eastern High, and finally, as a track standout at the University of Kentucky.

“That’s what I consider my U.S. hometown,” she said of Louisville.

Adeagbo made a pronounced and immediate impact upon the track and field scene; as a ninth grader, she placed third in 3A at state in the long jump. Her jumps coach at the time, George Eskridge, said that from that point forward, she never lost again in the event.

“She was, and still is probably, one of the most competitive athletes I’ve ever coached,” he said. “She didn’t wanna beat you, she wanted to make sure there was no doubt that she had won.”

On the Fridays ahead of some Saturday track meets, the coaches would cancel practice to allow players to rest, but Adeagbo wouldn’t listen.

“If we called practice off, she set up practice anyway,” said Eastern head coach James Holman, who won state titles at Eastern and later at Male. “… She always demanded more.”

Even though she suffered an injury senior year, Adeagbo won state in the 200-meter dash, the 100-meter dash twice and the long jump three times over her career. She went on to UK, where she was a four-time All-American and set a school record in the triple jump.

After graduation, she took a job at Nike and, while working full time for the company, trained for the 2004 Summer Olympics in triple jump. On her first business trip, an international one to the Netherlands, France and Italy, she had to pack a 14-pound medicine ball in her luggage, so that no matter where she was, she could train.

She placed 12th in the U.S. trials in 2004, which she was pleased with given that she was more seriously targeting an appearance in 2008. Ahead of those Games, she moved to California and trained with 1984 Olympic triple jump gold medalist Al Joyner from 2006 to 2008.

She again competed at the U.S. trials in 2008, jumping an impressive 13.99 meters — but narrowly missed qualification.

“I think as an athlete — maybe as a human, I don’t know — when you have a big deeply personal goal that you’ve worked towards that has this build, something like the Olympics, and then it’s over,” Adeagbo said. “Then what?”

A final go at it — training for the 2012 Games — crossed her mind, but Adeagbo opted against it. It was time to move on.

She ran a marathon and a couple half-marathons, too, but for the first time in her adult life she was not seriously competing.

“I don’t want to call it an emptiness, but there was still a void there,” she said.

Without the pull of Olympic achievement, Adeagbo began to feel a different pull: to return to the continent of Africa and elevate it. So, in 2013, she took a position with Nike in South Africa, a country she’d never visited. And although her Olympic dream was years behind her, moving to Africa coincidentally led to those very dreams becoming a reality.

A new goal realized

Adeagbo sat in her Nike cubicle in Johannesburg one day in early 2017. Like many people who spend their days at a computer desk and not training for the Olympics, she was an occasional gymgoer. She described herself as a “couch potato.”

A viral video had been circulating of the Nigerian bobsled team dancing to a Drake song in their green and white uniforms. Knowing Adeagbo was a proud Nigerian, a co-worker sent it to her.

As the former Team USA hopeful watched a video of the Nigerian team grooving to a song from a Canadian artist, a realization began to hit her.

“It directly answered the question that internally I had already started asking myself, (which) was: How can I be a part of this movement of showcasing the greatness within Africa?” she said.

That Nigerian team wanted to become the first Africans to compete in the bobsled in the Olympics; Adeagbo found it inspiring and wanted to be a part of it. In August 2017, she contacted the team and attended a tryout.

She realized two things there: one, that she still had her power, athleticism and speed; and two, that the 2018 Winter Olympics were too near for her to join this team in time — but that skeleton might be an option.

Skelton is a treacherous winter sliding sport in which an athlete sprints on ice and then leaps onto a sled, riding it and plunging face first down a frozen track.

As a state champion sprinter at Eastern, Adeagbo had run as fast as 18 mph on a track. But she’d quintuple that on ice; in skeleton, athletes reach speeds of 80 to 90 mph.

“Every time I’d see her go down on that skeleton, it would scare me to death,” said Holman, her track coach at Eastern who watched her compete online.

Still working for Nike — including, at one point, posing as a body double for Serena Williams — Adeagbo began the process of learning “this new, very terrifying sport” and simultaneously qualifying for the Olympics. On at least one occasion, she trained for hours and then returned to her hotel and spent the night building a plan for her day job.

Adeagbo qualified for the 2018 Winter Olympics in skeleton, doing so in part because of a continental representation quota that boosts athletes from unrepresented continents, as long as they meet basic safety and participation requirements. She had to complete five races on three tracks and be the top competitor from Africa, which she was.

Africa has never had a Winter Olympic medalist, and the continent is not often represented at the Games due in part to climate (Africa is the warmest continent) and lack of resources; the sky-high cost of winter sports can be a significant barrier. The continental representation quota sought to alleviate some of the disparity between unrepresented continents and the others.

Adeagbo would go on to place last in skeleton at the 2018 Olympics, but that was no matter. She’d accomplished her raison d’etre: becoming Nigeria’s first Winter Olympian and the first African and Black woman to compete in Olympic skeleton. She’d helped pave the way, and she’d showcased Africa.

She officially qualified for the Olympics after a race in Lake Placid, New York, and there to witness, celebrate, and surprise her was Eskridge, her jumps coach from Eastern High.

Eskridge, who, inspired by Adeagbo, would go on to compete in the senior Olympics in 2019, then watched on television as Adeagbo competed in the 2018 Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, which is 14 hours ahead of Louisville’s time zone.

“It was 3 o’clock in the morning our time … but I stayed up, had to see every bit of it,” he said.

Africa’s original sleigh queen

Over the past four years, Adeagbo, who left Nike and is starting the Simi Sleighs Foundation, continued to compete. In skeleton, she reached a ranking of 55th internationally; in monobob, she’s ranked 33rd.

She hoped to, once again, represent Africa in the 2022 Winter Olympics, this time focusing on the monobob.

But the continent representation quota rule was removed before the 2022 Games. Adeagbo knew this would make her path more challenging, but still she had her eyes set on a return.

Her win in Germany last month nearly propelled her high enough in the standings — but not quite. She said she’ll “get over having to watch Beijing from the couch.” It was disappointing, Adeagbo admits, but she also smiles when talking about her experience.

As for her future, the 40-year-old isn’t sure what’s to come.

“I feel very capable and I feel like my future is very bright, and I’m excited to see what’s next,” she said.

Part of what’s next is continuing to promote winter sports in Africa and challenging the International Olympic Committee to ensure there are an equal number of men and women competing in the winter sliding sports; this year, as Adeagbo pointed out, there are nearly three times as many men as women competing in bobsled.

“If I was a man, I’d be in Beijing right now,” she said, matter-of-factly.

Adeagbo spent New Year’s Eve flying across the ocean to Munich for her final races in preparation for the Olympics. She knew she was on the cusp of qualifying but that missing the Games was a possibility.

“As I was on my way to do those races, I made a promise to myself that I was going to be proud of myself and celebrate regardless of what the outcome was going to be,” she said.

Three days before the 2022 opening ceremony, Adeagbo sat in her home in Charlotte. She was thousands of miles from Beijing and the Olympics, which had so nearly been within her grasp.

But as she did so, she sat within an arm’s reach of a small Nigerian flag — and in front of a pioneering keepsake from her win last month: a first-place trophy.

Hayes Gardner can be reached at hgardner@gannett.com; Twitter: @HayesGardner.

