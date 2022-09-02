Singer Waje Drops New Album, ‘Unbroken’ As She Celebrates Her Birthday

Aituaje Iruobe, a leading female singer in Nigeria better known by her stage name Waje, is celebrating on two fronts.

The singer has announced a project to mark the occasion memorable as she turns 42 today, September 1.

Unbroken, a new song by the single mother of one, was just announced on her Instagram a short while ago.

READ ALSO: Singer Waje Asks Married Men An Important Question

Sharing the wonderful news, she wrote: “I give praise to a beautiful God who has shown me mercy, in whose presence I stay, who am I without you? I cannot imagine.