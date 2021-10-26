Singer Qdot acquires choice property in Lagos

The music star acquired a property in one of the choice areas in Lagos.

The news of the acquisition of the new property was announced by IG user @dr_brownd on Tuesday, October 26, 2021.

“Congrats 🎉 On Your New Mashion @qdot_alagbe 🏡🎊🎊🎊🎊🎊 More Blessings Blood 🩸❤️❤️❤️❤️,” he captioned the photos of the property.

Congratulations to the music star from all of us at Pulse.

Qdot is a Nigerian singer and songwriter. He is popularly known for his Yoruba style of music.

Qdot Alagbe was born Fakoya Qudus Oluwadamilare but goes by his stage name, Qdot.

Qdot is a name he coined from Qudus. He rose to fame with his hit song “Alomo Meta” in 2013.

