Singer Portable Signs N50Million Endorsement Deal With Obi Cubana’s Odogwu Bitters (Video)

Controversial Nigerian singer Habeeb Okikiola aka Portable, has joined the ‘Odogwu Bitters’ family by signing an endorsement deal with Business mogul, Obi Cubana.

This is coming after the Zazuu crooner was seen distributing Obi Cubana’s newly lauched drink called ‘odogwu bitters’ as people in the street struggle to get theirs for free.

A couple of hours ago, Portable made the announcement about his new 50 million endorsement deal via a post on his verified Instagram page.

The Singer shared a crisp video of his unveiling and expressed his excitement about joining the company. Celebrities like Zubby Michael, Ruggedman and Others were spotted celebrating with him.

He declared in the caption of the post that it is the brand or nothing.

His caption reads;

“@obi_cubana don show love ooo. 50 million kwen don zeh for my Aza ooo. Official Ambassador @odogwu_bitters of Africa”

Sourced From Nigerian Music