Singer Portable involved in accident after being barred from Canada

Fast-rising Nigerian singer, rapper, and dancer, Portable Omolalomi whose real name is Habeeb Okikiola is in the news again after sharing a video about his crashed ride Range Rover.

In a video making the round on social media, the singer survived a crash with his Range Rover ride.

The controversial singer however accused some people to be behind the evil situation.

The Odogwu Bitters ambassador said the crash happened after he applied the brake but he will fix it in no time.

The Zazu crooner on Tuesday took to his Instastory to give an account of how the crash happened.

In his post, he suggested that some people with fetish hands have touched the ride.

“Help me remove my car before it tumbles I applied the brake when it was going on a free movement.

They have an eye on this car, they’ve touched it with magical hands but nothing will happen to a child of God. I will remove part of the money we use for enjoyment to fix it, the front and back haven’t spoil,” he said.

In another post he wrote, “Thank God Modupe nothing spoil Zazuu motor.”

Related News

The controversial singer was gifted the Range Rover as a New Year’s gift in January 2022.

The car crash is coming after MC Morris announced his removal from his upcoming event slate to hold in May in Canada.

The comedian said his decision to kick out Portable from his show is because of his unruly behaviors.

Morris said he removed the singer from his upcoming show because he couldn’t condole his erratic behaviors.

He opined that a beautiful song without a beautiful attitude is beautiful nonsense.

Morris stressed that how the singer has sacked two managers in less than one year is a red flag for him.

He added that he has written to Canada immigration to deny his visa.

Sourced From Nigerian Music