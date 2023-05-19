Singer Johnel NG releases debut EP ‘Conversations with Myself’

Get real time updates directly on you device, subscribe now.

Ebullient singer and songwriter, Johnel NG has released a debut extended play (EP) titled “Conversations with Myself”.

The EP features three tracks and the one artiste delivers smooth lyrics and banging beats that are destined to get fans grooving.

The three tracks are ‘Sage Verse’, ‘Yours Lately’ and ‘Eli’ (Johnel NG Ft. Boi Mars).

On ‘Sage Verse’ Johnel NG starts the jam with a soothing solemn melody while transitioning into a banging and an enjoyable trap/melodic rap music track.

The song ‘Yours Lately’ catapults the soul with a powerful rhythm (coupled with superb lyrics) that excites the ears and gets bodies slowly moving with the R&B flow.

‘Eli’, meaning “High” in Hebrew, is an inspirational song that draws deeply from the rich metaphysical concept. The lyrics are not only emotional but also motivating.

Altogether, on the EP, Johnel NG did not disappoint, and fans of trap and R&B music can listen to it all day without getting bored.

Nominated for the best hip hop artist in the TNMA awards, Johnel NG is a Nigerian artist and record producer known for his blends with trap, R&B and Afrobeat music.

Share with friends:

Related