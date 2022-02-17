Singer GCN Drops New EP, “Glossolalia” February 24

The wait is over for fans of Afro-pop artist, GCN as the “Shake My Leg” singer is set to drop his second Extended Play (EP) titled “Glossolalia” on February 24.

This is coming few months after he dropped his debut EP titled “Pain & Pleasure”

This is coming five years after he made his entry into the Nigerian music scene with his debut single.

Delta-born GCN, who is an indigene of Delta State from Ndola Local Government Area, started music officially in 2017 when he debuted with the single “I Go Love You?”

Speaking on the new EP, GCN (real name Godson Chukwuneku Okonye) said: “My EP talks about hard feelings, loving someone, about love, being intoxicated by the person you love to the point that she makes you speak in an unknown language that’s where I got the album title “Glossolalia” from.Continuing, he added: “Glossolalia is not just an ordinary EP or just a compilation of songs; it provides detailed information about my life, Love, Beautiful Sex, Relationship too.

Still, on the EP, he added: “Temperature Featuring Hemina Shah” is my favourite song off the EP and it’s the first ever Afro Beat-Indian fusion song with a completely different sound. But all the songs on the EP are all cut from different stories, so to understand track 2, you have to listen to track 1.”

