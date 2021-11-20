Senegal: Macy Sall receives US secretary of state Anthony Blinken

Coming from Lagos (Nigeria), Mr. Blinken was welcomed by the Senegalese Minister of Foreign Affairs, Aïssata Tall Sall, at the International Airport Blaise Diagne (AIBD).

During his stay, the head of U.S. diplomacy met with President Macky Sall and the Minister of Foreign Affairs and Senegalese abroad, Aïssata Tall Sall, according to a press release.

The talks focused on “ways to deepen the strong partnership between the United States and Senegal.

The Senegalese capital is the last stop of this African tour that led the U.S. Secretary of State to Kenya and Nigeria.

In 2020, his predecessor, Mike Pompeo, had also visited Senegal during a tour of the African continent.

Senegal is one of the United States’ key partners in Africa.

In early November, the U.S. ambassador to Senegal, Tulinabo S. Mushingi, revealed that ”the U.S. has been working with Senegal for a long time. Mushingi, revealed that ”over the past five years alone, the American people have provided Senegal with approximately 554 billion CFA francs ($1 billion) in assistance through various programs.

Of this amount, approximately 332 billion CFA francs ($600 million) has been allocated through USAID, the U.S. Agency for International Development.

Sourced from Africanews