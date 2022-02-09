See Twitter reactions after Nigerian singer Oxlade’s bedroom video surfaced

– –



Trending on Twitter is the leaked +18 video of Nigerian singer Oxlade. The video has been in circulation for a while and, it has attracted massive reactions on Twitter.

The Nigerian singer and songwriter, Oxlade real name Ikuforiji Olaitan Abdulrahman, in the viral footage is captured thrusting his ‘Joystick’ into the lady who screamed in ecstasy.

The singer, as seen in the video, doesn’t not only lay good verses on songs, he lays good strokes to ladies he gets to warm his bed.

Citing from the ‘Spider Man’ position to using saliva as a lubricant to help him bang the lady well, Oxlade (the same artist who Sarkodie featured on his Non-Ling Thing track on the No Pressure Album) enjoyed himself. Chai!!

Assembled in the paragraph below are some of the reactions from Tweeps after seeing the singer ‘enjoying himself’.

Oxlade has turned to spider man ????….. sorry Mandy, Oxlade is coming for you ??? pic.twitter.com/WiXnWoHro1 — Abd lar thev (@Abd_lar_Thev) February 9, 2022

Go to Twitter you might see the video there.

Sourced From Nigerian Music