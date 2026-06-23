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Security Council LIVE: Warnings of ‘dangerous cycle of escalation’ in Ukraine

Village Reporter

Deadly drone and missile attacks in Ukraine over the weekend represented a “dangerous cycle of escalation” in Russia’s full-scale four-year-old war, the Security Council heard on Monday from Mohamed Khaled Khiari, Assistant Secretary-General in the Departments of Political and Peacebuilding Affairs and Peace Operations, while Edem Wosornu, crisis response director at the UN relief office, OCHA, warned that “the choices made here can mean the difference between lives saved or lives lost.” Source UN News

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