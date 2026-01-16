Security Council LIVE: UN raises alarm over deadly Iran protests and ‘possible military strikes’

The UN Security Council is meeting in New York in emergency session on Iran, amid escalating concern over reports that hundreds have been killed during weeks of nationwide anti-government protests. The meeting was requested by the United States. Demonstrations that began in late December, fuelled by soaring inflation, rising food prices and the collapse of the national currency, triggered a deadly and widespread crackdown with thousands injured and detained, according to numerous firsthand accounts. The UN has called for independent investigations into all killings and warned against the possible use of the death penalty against protesters. Follow live coverage below, and UN News app users can go here. Source UN News