Santa Paws: South African canines sled on sandy beaches

Every Saturday, tourists and joggers are treated to scenes straight from the Arctic with dogs that have swapped snow for sand. A team of huskies pulling a sled along the white sands of Muizenberg beach, getting a dose of much-needed exercise just outside of Cape Town, South Africa. Locals and holidaymakers alike are stunned to see the barking teams of huskies mushing along the white beach at up to 25 km/h (15 m/h) with a blue sled at the rear. This Saturday, 23 black-and-cream thick-furred huskies turned up with their owners — some having driven for up to an hour to the beach.