Sammie Okposo, Nathaniel Bassey, others set for Tope Alabi’s concert

This year’s edition of the annual gospel concert, ‘Praise the Almighty’, organised by popular gospel singer, songwriter and actress, Tope Alabi, would be held at the Police College, Ikeja, Lagos, on Sunday, February 20.

Popular gospel singers billed to grace the event include Sammie Okposo, Nathaniel Bassey, Dunsin Oyekan, Judikay and Enikay. Alongside the host, they would minister in songs to attendees, some of whom travel to Lagos to witness the event which has been running for more than eight years.

The event, which was held virtually last year, was streamed live on YouTube, Facebook and other social media platforms due to COVID-19 restrictions.

Expressing delight at hosting the show again this year, Alabi has started a countdown on her Instagram page, with many of her fans looking forward to attend.

Alabi started her career as an actress and she actually appeared in a couple of movies, even as she also composed sound tracks for movies. At a time, she was one of the most prolific songwriters for Yoruba movies. After she failed to make appreciable headway in her acting career, she took solace in music and since then, she has grown to be one of the most popular gospel singers in the country. She is married to Soji Alabi, who is a multi-instrumentalist and music producer.

Her daughter, Ayomiku, is also following in the footsteps of her mother as she recently launched her music career. She hosted a show tagged, ‘Worship, Pray and Feast Concert’, in December 2021.

