Sahel Alliance General Assembly

What: The second General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance Who: Ousmane Mamoudou Kane, President of the Council of Ministers of the G5 Sahel, Mauritanian Minister of Economic Affairs, Arancha Gonzáles Laya, President of the General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance, Spanish Foreign Affairs Minister, Gerd Müller, German Federal Minister for Economic Cooperation and Development, Jean-Yves Le Drian, French Minister for Europe and Foreign Affairs, Jutta Urpilainen, European Commissioner for International Partnerships, Dr. Akinwumi A Adesina, President of the African Development Bank Group When: 15 February 2021 Time: 8am to 10:30 am GMT, ( 9am to 11:30 am Central African Time) Where: Virtual

African Development Bank President Dr. Akinwumi A. Adesina will join global leaders for the second General Assembly of the Sahel Alliance scheduled for Monday, February 15, 2021, at the Radison Blu Hotel in N’Djamena, Chad.

The General Assembly, which will take place in a hybrid – physical and virtual – format, will be an opportunity for the Alliance to take stock of its achievements since the last assembly held in Nouakchott, Mauritania, in February 2020, and to advance dialogue with the G5 Sahel member countries, in a spirit of transparency and mutual accountability.

The meeting also offers the opportunity to assess the priorities of the region and the needs and expectations of the populations of the Sahel countries.

President Adesina will speak during the opening session on the Bank’s commitments to strengthen the partnership within the community of donors and partners of the G5 Sahel countries. He is expected to speak about the Bank’s activities in vulnerable cross-border areas of G5 Sahel member countries.

The conclusions of the General Assembly will be presented to heads of state who will meet on February 16 for the 7th annual G5 Sahel summit.

Click here to access link: https://app.interactio.io/Search/DirectedSearch?eventCode=Sahel15022021

