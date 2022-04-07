REVIEW: Inestimable – Listen To The Music

Then you click play on the album, and get in for a surprise. The music is a balance of searing sonics, incredible deliveries and powerful technique. A collection of dexterous acts, Inestimable complement each other like the golden glove on the palm of a creator. On some tracks, three members feature. On most, two members feature. On one, Didi features and nobody is credited with the final track.

If Monaky, Ajebo Hustlers, Victony and Ayra Starr made a project, it would sound similar to this. The music appeals to lovers of mellow mood music by way of Dancehall, Afro-pop percussion and Rap music. Each song contains a balance of effort and properly articulated themes.

With the spirit of Russell Westbrook, these guys don’t cheat the game. Neither do they dumb down effort, which remains the same on the emotional introspect of the title-track as well as love songs like ‘Superwoman’ or ‘No Wasting Time.’

When the records contain emotional themes of love scam or tough relationships as on ‘Ole,’ or ‘Listen To The Music,’ the lyricism is stark, honest and believable. It feels like the artists are only documenting their real lives via the music.

They also deserve praise for their balanced lingua on different tracks. If there was a column for album of the month, Listen To The Music would be an early front-runner for April’s gong.

What an effort.

Ratings: /10

• 0-1.9: Flop

• 2.0-3.9: Near fall

• 4.0-5.9: Average

• 6.0-7.9: Victory

• 8.0-10: Champion

Pulse Rating: /10

8.5 – Champion

Sourced From Nigerian Music