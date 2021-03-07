Reminisce turns radio OAP, to host football show on Brila FM

Reminisce, rapper-actor, has unveiled ‘The Agenda With Reminisce’, a football show signaling the beginning of his career as an OAP. …

The show is expected to air on Brila FM, a sports radio

station.

In a series of pictures and videos shared via his social

media pages, Reminisce said the show will see him discussing football events of

the past week.

“My name is Reminisce and I’m a football fan. Just like you,

I love the drama, passion, and banter that comes with football. And I want to

hear your views on the exciting action from your teams,” the singer said.

“So let’s hang out

every week on ‘The Agenda With Reminisce’ where you’re the expert and your view

is valid. Let’s banter, throw shades, and relive the action of the past week.

Every Monday at 8 pm on Bila 88.9 FM.”

Reminisce is an award-winning artiste known for hits like

‘Ogaranya’, ‘Local Rappers’ and ‘Ponmile’.

He is also famous for his acting skills, having starred in

the Kemi Adetiba-directed action drama, ‘King of Boys‘.

Speaking on his foray into sports, Reminisce said: “I have

always been passionate about sports, especially football. Few people know this,

but I once owned a football academy where we developed some exciting football

talent.”

The well-rounded entertainer, who also identifies as a

record producer, added: “The Agenda With Reminisce is a very important project

for me as I am very keen to share my platform with football fans from all walks

of life.”

Welcoming Reminisce onboard, Debbie Larry-Izamoje, Brila’s

group operations coordinator, said: “The team and I have deep respect and

admiration for Reminisce. His bubbly personality, sports knowledge, and

dedication to his craft is such a great representation of some of our core

values.”

Commenting on the deal, Edward Israel-Ayide, CEO of LRR

Sports, said: “Sports has always been a core part of the Reminisce brand and

this partnership with Brila gives us the right platform to share that side of

Reminisce with sports fans.”

