Reminisce turns radio OAP, to host football show on Brila FM
Reminisce, rapper-actor, has unveiled ‘The Agenda With Reminisce’, a football show signaling the beginning of his career as an OAP. …
Reminisce, rapper-actor, has unveiled ‘The Agenda With
Reminisce’, a football show signaling the beginning of his career as an OAP.
The show is expected to air on Brila FM, a sports radio
station.
In a series of pictures and videos shared via his social
media pages, Reminisce said the show will see him discussing football events of
the past week.
“My name is Reminisce and I’m a football fan. Just like you,
I love the drama, passion, and banter that comes with football. And I want to
hear your views on the exciting action from your teams,” the singer said.
“So let’s hang out
every week on ‘The Agenda With Reminisce’ where you’re the expert and your view
is valid. Let’s banter, throw shades, and relive the action of the past week.
Every Monday at 8 pm on Bila 88.9 FM.”
Reminisce is an award-winning artiste known for hits like
‘Ogaranya’, ‘Local Rappers’ and ‘Ponmile’.
He is also famous for his acting skills, having starred in
the Kemi Adetiba-directed action drama, ‘King of Boys‘.
Speaking on his foray into sports, Reminisce said: “I have
always been passionate about sports, especially football. Few people know this,
but I once owned a football academy where we developed some exciting football
talent.”
The well-rounded entertainer, who also identifies as a
record producer, added: “The Agenda With Reminisce is a very important project
for me as I am very keen to share my platform with football fans from all walks
of life.”
Welcoming Reminisce onboard, Debbie Larry-Izamoje, Brila’s
group operations coordinator, said: “The team and I have deep respect and
admiration for Reminisce. His bubbly personality, sports knowledge, and
dedication to his craft is such a great representation of some of our core
values.”
Commenting on the deal, Edward Israel-Ayide, CEO of LRR
Sports, said: “Sports has always been a core part of the Reminisce brand and
this partnership with Brila gives us the right platform to share that side of
Reminisce with sports fans.”