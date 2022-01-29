Reactions As Sarkodie Releases Video For Hit Song, Non Living Thing From No Pressure Album.

Award winning rapper Sarkodie has released the video for the song Non Living Thing off his No Pressure Album.

The visuals for this song was anticipated as fans had taken to social media to rant and put pressure on Sarkodie to release the video of this song as the song had picked up and was doing well. Some fans believed an accompanying video to this song will help propel the song to a global hit. This is because some opined the song had a lot of potential and Sarkodie has assured in a tweet, the visuals would be released so fans were worried about the delay.

Yesterday the video was premiered at exactly 6pm on Sarkodie’s YouTube page and there have been mixed reactions.

First of all, the song has a story, basically of a broken heart from a relationship. Oxlade, the Nigerian artist who featured on the song was excellent with his vocals coupled with the sound and the kind of emotions the song elicits.

Some people have given positive reviews especially with the quality pictures/cinematography, props, costume. But other concerns raised has got to do with the fact that there was no concept or storyline and the video lacked substance despite the glossy pictures/production.

Some fans and critics believed, the kind of emotions the song elicits was not fully elaborated in the visuals and that it was raw. Some believed the song says a lot and prefer listening to the audio which gets them in their feelings than the video.

The video was directed by Andy Madjitey

No Pressure Album was released last year 2021 in July.

Here are screenshots of some reactions on social media:

You can watch the visuals for Non Living Thing on Sarkodie ‘s YouTube page via the link below:

[embedded content]

