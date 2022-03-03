Reactions as Davido flies Chioma to London for his concert

Popular musician, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido, has flown the mother of his baby mama, Chioma Rowland and their son, Ifeanyi, to L…

Popular musician, David Adeleke fondly known as Davido, has

flown the mother of his baby mama, Chioma Rowland and their son, Ifeanyi, to

London for his O2 Arena concert in a private jet.

Talent manager Ubi Franklin disclosed this via an Instagram

post on Thursday. He wrote, “London we

are coming, Davido sent us a jet.”

The pop star’s gesture has generated a lot of reactions on

Instagram, as a fan describing the singer’s jet as ‘an Uber’.

Via the Twitter handle, @Rabsonlee, the user of the

microblogging platform reacted by saying “When David is Done shutting down 02

arena we will come back and talk about how this Rich Nigga turned a whole

Private Jet to Uber. Flew down his Jeweler, yung bleu and now his wife Chioma

to London 30. Damn Davido get mind #Davido02 @ #Davidoatthe02 G.” (sic)

Another Twitter user, @KamarLimaOG wrote: “Davido sent his

PJ to get Chioma and Ifeanyi to the 02 for his show, Money g000000000d!” (sic)

Davido and Chioma were engaged in 2019 with plans to walk

down the aisle afterwards, however, to date, the pair have not tied the knot.

They welcomed their son, Ifeanyi, in 2019.

