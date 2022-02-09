RDC failed coup plot: president’s security adviser in detention

Congolese President Felix Tshisekedi’s government says it has “serious evidence” of a national security threat.This is the first official comment since reports of a failed coup plot emerged five days ago pressing Tshisekedi to leave abruptly an African Union Summit in Addis Ababa.

Presidential spokesman Tharcisse Kasongo Mwema said on TV on February 8, that investigations were ongoing and added that “no attempt to destabilize __democratic institutions would be tolerated”.

According to a human rights activist and lawyer Georges Kapiamba, the president’s security adviser Francois Beya has been in detention since last Saturday. In 40 years, Francois Beya, 67, has served four leaders including Joseph Kabila. He was kept by Felix Tshisikedi as security adviser after his first election in 2018.

Francois Beya is said to have helped president Tshiseki build an coalition with Kabila’s still very influential policital party. However, Felix Tshisekedi dissolved that alliance two years later amid political deadlock.

Although there has been no official declaration, some sources say Congo’s national intelligence agency think Francois Beya organised meetings to destabilize the government.

Sourced from Africanews