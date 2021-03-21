PUBLIC REVIEW of the 6th edition of the WHO laboratory manual for the examination and processing of human semen

The WHO laboratory manual for the examination and processing of human semen (originally WHO laboratory manual for the examination of human semen and sperm–cervical mucus interaction) was first published in 1980, in response to a growing need for standardization of procedures for the examination of human semen. The manual was revised four times (Belsey, et al., 1980, World Health Organization, 1987, World Health Organization, 1992, World Health Organization, 1999, World Health Organization, 2010), widely read and translated into a number of languages. Indeed, over the past thirty years, the manual became a recognized standard and used extensively by clinical and research laboratories throughout the world. It is a procedural manual not only for those new to semen analysis, but a reference for all who process and examine semen to define its parameters for clinical practice or clinical and epidemiological research studies.

Over the past ten years many new tests and techniques were validated and made available for clinical and research purposes. Prompted by these considerations, WHO established an Editorial Board (EB) to review all the methods described in the 5th Edition of the Manual, with a view to endorsing, changing, or updating them.

Public review

From 16 March up to Friday 9 April 2021COB CET, the draft manual will be up for public review. The review will be guided by an online questionnaire. Participants will be asked questions about, comprehensiveness, clarity, usefulness, consistency, general content, the desired form/design and supporting visual materials, as well as dissemination.

All comments suggesting a change of the content in the text, should be properly/scientifically referenced. Please read the modalities of the review attentively.

All comments will be deliberated upon by the Editorial Board (EB) and may or may not result in changes. The EB will not notify persons personally of the outcomes of the deliberations but might contact survey participants by email for clarifications.

Participation in the survey is not anonymous and comments and suggestions will be made available on request. The results of the survey will only be used for the intended use – the review of the draft of the 6th edition of the WHO laboratory manual for the examination and processing of human semen.

Thanks in advance for your participation.

