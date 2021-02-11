Primary schools reopen in Angola after 11 months

The return to on-site classes in Angola is not yet for everyone. But this week primary schools opened after eleven months of shutdown due to Covid-19.

Extra care is been taken and that includes social distancing, the use of masks and hand washing. This, school authorities say is important moreso as to regain the trust of parents.

“Since Monday, we’ve been showing the school to parents and showing them the conditions we have. The same happened today. Some came fearful, but from what they could see I believe that the number will increase”- says Filipe Mesquita, Principal of School 1206, in Ingombota municipality Luanda.

“Don’t play with water. Don’t play with the taps, so that it doesn’t spoil. But don’t enter the room without washing…” 35” the voice of Daniel da Conceição Faria, the principal of first grade school in Maianga. His pupils repeat after him inrote learning.

These are some of the new rules that teachers explain to pupils on arrival or in classrooms. Many teachers have said they want to make sure that the pupils know and do this even outside the walls of the classrooms.

Not all schools were able to open their doors this week, but on the streets of Luanda, the human and vehicular traffic was already showing signs of change.

Africanews Angola correspondent Neusa e Silva says however that generally the return to the classes of schools with safety conditions is still below expectations.

“The government has said it is working to overcome these challenges and points out that the role of parents and guardians is also crucial. This is a typical school year that will bring a change in the calendar. Starting this year Angola will follow the European system with classes from September to July”, Neusa e Silva explained.

