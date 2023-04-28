Policy Dialogue: Asia-Africa Cooperation on Natural Gas

What: Policy Dialogue on presenting a new vision for Asia-Africa Cooperation on Natural Gas.

Who: African Development Bank Group

When: Tuesday, 16 May 2023; 8:00-10:00 AM GMT | 13:30-15:30 PM (India Standard Time) | 16:00-18:00 PM (China Standard Time) | 17:00-19:00 PM (Japan/Korea Standard Time)

Where: Virtual (Click here to register )

The African Development Bank’s Asia External Representation Office (PEXT) and African Natural Resources Management and Investment Center (ECNR) will jointly host a policy dialogue, A New Vision for Africa: Asia-Africa Cooperation on Natural Gas.

The virtual event aims to raise awareness among the African and Asian public about the potential and advantages of natural gas development in Africa and create a platform for information sharing and dialogue between the Bank, Asian academics, the private sector, and policymakers on natural gas development. It will also encourage investment in infrastructure to enable domestic natural gas use.

In terms of production and demand, Africa’s share of the world’s natural gas market has risen significantly. Over the next two decades, the continent is projected to emerge as a significant producer, consumer, and exporter of natural gas. Asia, on the other hand, has been a primary importer and consumer of natural gas; many countries in the region have been significantly impacted by market disruptions caused by Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Cooperation between Asia and Africa in the natural gas industry can be mutually beneficial and highly complementary. The policy dialogue will explore Africa’s natural gas industry and the essential role of Asia-Africa cooperation in unlocking domestic and global natural gas supply chain.

The webinar will be conducted primarily in English, with simultaneous interpretation services in French.

Click here to register ; click here to submit questions

African Development Bank Group