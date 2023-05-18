Police Launch Search Of Officer Caught On Tape Opening Door For Musician Spyro

Spokesperson of the Nigerian Police Force, Olumuyiwa Adejobi has revealed that they are in search of the policeman who was caught on tape opening the door for popular Nigerian musician, Oludipe Oluwasanmi David better known as Spyro.

In the video, the police officer was seen opening in the door for Spyro who took a camera crew to his former neighborhood to relieve his rise from grass to grace.

However, this did not go down well with Adejobi who described the action by the officer as unprofessional.

Adejobi pointed out that every man in life must have dignity and high esteem.

He said many people lose their dignity for unnecessary gains, projections, assumptions, and undue affluence.

“This is indeed unprofessional and ridiculous,” Adejobi tweeted.

“The video will be sent to relevant offices and units to fish him out. We will stop some deployments or attachments asap. U can imagine him (guess an inspector of police), moving with and opening the door for him.”

This is part of what we are saying.

Why is a fully dressed police officer, bearing arms opening the car door for this guy?@BenHundeyin your men need to stop this.

These celebs are not government elected or appointed officials. Your men shouldn’t be seen serving them this way https://t.co/k3F6PnVozb — Foundational Yorùbá Boy (@Chrisbamidele) May 16, 2023

Every man in life must have dignity and high esteem. Not only the policeman, but many people lose their dignity for unnecessary gains, projections, assumptions, and undue affluence just to gain something. Na wa oo. — Prince Olumuyiwa Adejobi (@Princemoye1) May 18, 2023

