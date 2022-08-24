Phantom signs a global publishing deal with UK-based record label, BMG
BMG officially announced his signing via their social media pages. “Phantom, the incredibly talented producer behind one of Burna Boy’s biggest hits “Ye”, has signed a global publishing deal with BMG,” the announcement post reads.
Phantom is the man behind Burna Boy‘s career changing hit ‘Ye’, Camidoh‘s ‘Sugarcane’, Zlatan’s ‘Bolanle’, Tekno‘s ‘Skeletun’, and most recently Fireboy‘s ‘Diana’.
Speaking on the new deal, Phantom said: “New season unlocked, more hits coming your speakers. Trust the process, getting the flowers I deserve and more, this year.”– Phantom
The deal is set to further promote Phantom’s fast-growing career and open him to more opportunities.