Peter Obi, Bianca Ojukwu, Putin, top Nigerians’ Google search in half-year 2022

The Presidential candidate of the Labour Party in the forthcoming 2023 elections, Peter Obi, has emerged as one of the top 3 most-searched people in Nigeria in the last 6 months. This is according to the latest Google trends report released today.

Other top trending people in Nigeria within the last 6 months are Bianca Ojukwu and the Russian President, Vladmir Putin.

Aside from individuals, the Google trend report also reveals moments, songs and movies searched for by Nigerians in half-year 2022.

What Google is saying

Google in the report said: “The first half of 2022 has been eventful for Nigerians. Between politics, high-profile deaths, sports personalities, blockbuster movies and TV series, Nollywood actors, musicians and songs that became very catchy; Nigerian netizens turned to Google to find out more.”

“The top three trending people in Nigeria in the first half of the year are Peter Obi, Putin and Bianca Ojukwu. Peter Obi is a Nigerian businessman and politician who served as the Governor of Anambra State three separate times from 2006 to 2014. He is currently the Labour Party nominee for President of Nigeria in the 2023 presidential election.

“Vladimir Putin, Russia’s President also grabbed the attention of Nigerians in the first six months of this year as Russia’s invasion of Ukraine became topical across the globe. Bianca Ojukwu, the widow of late Biafran warlord, Chukuemeka Odumegwu Ojukwu also led search interest by Nigerians when she slapped Ebelechukwu, the wife of immediate past Governor of Anambra State, Willie Obiano. A second famous slap comes in at number five on the list of top trending people, after Will Smith slapped Chris Rock at the Oscars in March,” Google explained.

The search engine company added that AFCON 2022 topped the list of most searched moments between January and June. Senegal beat Egypt in the final match of the African Cup of Nation (AFCON) football competition to emerge as the winner.

“The ongoing strike by the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) that has seen the majority of Nigerian students in public tertiary institutions stay out of classes for five months is also a top moment that captured the interest of Nigerians online,” it added.

“The song, Buga, by Kizz Daniel and Tekno is the number one trending song in the period under review. Blood sisters, a Nigerian series on Netflx starring Nancy Isime and Ini Dima-Okojie topped the list of top trending movies and TV Series by Nigerians from January to June 2022,” Google disclosed.

Search trends information is gleaned from data collated by Google based on what Nigerians have been searching for and asking Google. Google processes more than 40,000 search queries every second. This translates to more than a billion searches per day and 1.2 trillion searches per year worldwide.

