Peaceful protests outside Russian Embassy in Pretoria

South Africa joins thousands of people who have taken to public squares and Russian embassies across the globe to protest President Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.

Protesters gathered outside the Russian Embassy in Pretoria on Friday, calling on the South African government to stop economic cooperation with Russia following its invasion of Ukraine.

Demonstrators held up posters and chanted slogans and they called on nations to help put a stop to the Russia’s attack on it’s neighbour.

Protest organiser Anastasia Korpeso expressed her anger over Russian President Vladimir Putin’s decision to invade.

“When the war breaks out in Europe especially, there is a big chance it will turn into a World War and that will devastate everybody, not just Ukraine, not just Russia, not just Europe. We are sad, we are upset and we are very angry at Putin and at those people who should have but didn’t stop him.”

Oksana Lessi, Ukrainian national living in South Africa also shared her side of the story.

” My mom is living there. I called her and during my phone call with her I heard two explosions during the call I was having with her. The very first civil victim of this war was in my native town because one of the bombs was found in the city centre and killed one woman and five were injured.” she said.

South African President Cyril Ramaphosa has called for mediation and engagement to end the conflict.

Sourced from Africanews