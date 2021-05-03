Pastor RUGA (Osinbajo): Religious Liar And Hypocrite By Bayo Oluwasanmi

A liar is a person who doesn’t speak the truth. One definition of a hypocrite is “someone who pretends to be what they are not, especially in the areas of religion and morality.” Pastor RUGA (Yemi Osinbajo) has proven over and over and over again that he’s a religious liar and hypocrite.

Speaking on insecurity in Nigeria, Vice President Yemi Osinbajo aka Pastor RUGA said: “We cannot afford a war in this country. If we don’t speak against disunity, if we keep quiet and remain under the radar, the enemies of peace and those who want to promote disunity will have their way.”







Liars and hypocrites like Pastor RUGA continue to preach unity, threaten us that we cannot afford another war. They tell us Nigeria is too big to fail, that unity of Nigeria is not negotiable. They satiate us with highfalutin nonsense. How can Pastor RUGA tell the truth about the causes of insecurity and disunity in Nigeria? As Tinubu surrogate, Pastor RUGA is working feverishly for Tinubu 2023.

Where’s Pastor RUGA as Fulani terrorists kill his own Yoruba people everyday? How dare Pastor RUGA preaching unity in the face of Buhari’s government of exclusion, domination, terror, oppression, nepotism, and injustice? As a professor of law, Pastor RUGA should bury himself in shame for pretending not to know that the 1999 Constitution is a forged and fraudulent document.

Pastor RUGA does not need to harass or threaten us with the possibility of war. We have been at war with Boko Haram for 12 years. But for how many more years can we afford to live with Boko Haram and Fulani terrorists? How long can we put up with Muhammadu Buhari as a clueless, incompetent tribal bigot? How long?

Nigeria is already at war. With the approval and applause of General Muhammadu Buhari and Pastor RUGA, Fulanis are killing, kidnapping, rapping, maiming us everyday. We can’t go to farm. We can’t walk freely on our streets. We can’t travel safely and freely in the country. Our children are being abducted from their schools like one day old chicks. Our kings are being kidnapped and murdered at will. We can’t sleep with our two eyes closed. We are at war!

Pastor RUGA speaks with spiritual eloquence. Like the Pharisees, he can pray in the public and the mountains will move. He maintains a holy appearance. But his behavior reveals his true character. He confesses the gospel. But he behaves like a pagan or like cheats and liars – dirty rotten scoundrels. Pastor RUGA has allowed his lips and his life preach two different gospels. “And no wonder, for even Satan disguises himself as an angel of light.”

Pastor RUGA, Pastor Sakabula (Tunde Bakare), Buhari, Tinubu, and others of their ilk are the real enemies of peace and promoters of disunity. As liars and hypocrites, their arguments for insecurity in the country and in support of one Nigeria, are tenuous and treacherous. They only serve as diversion and distraction. Yorubas have passed such stage. We have moved on… to Oduduwa Nation!

Sourced From Sahara Reporters