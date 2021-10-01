Pastor RUGA Osinbajo: One Man’s Vision Transforms Dubai Desert To Singapore Of Middle East By Bayo Oluwasanmi

This is a sequel to my open letter to Pastor RUGA Osinbajo published on Monday. Great leaders have visions. You can’t be a real leader who people want to follow without vision. Vision is the essential leadership ingredient. Vision is a clear, inspiring, practical, and attractive picture of a country’s future.

Apart from Chief Obafemi Awolowo, The Great Awo, no Nigerian leader has the gift of vision for Nigeria. All the leaders produced so far have been spectators and predators. Pastor RUGA Osinbajo argued in his address to CAN (Christian Association of Nigeria) that for 61 years the vision for Nigeria is undefeated. What vision? I believe Pastor’s RUGA’s 61 years of undefeated vision for Nigeria is a country of generators, boreholes, and dilapidated schools.

A country of death trap roads, of shanties, of crumbling hospitals without doctors, nurses, and drugs, of unreliable and or non-existent public transportation, of glorified high schools, called universities, of unsafe and unsecured country, of tyrannical and lawless government, of hungry, haggard-looking citizens dying like flies from treatable and preventable diseases, of nepotist, corrupt, deaf, dumb, blind leader. And so on, and on, and on.







“Before 1960, Dubai was just a desert. But the ruler of Dubai has changed its face. Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum is the ruler of the Emirate of Dubai,” says the correspondent for Steve Kroft CBS 60 Minutes during an interview in 2007 with Sheikh Al Maktoum. “What are you trying to do here? What do you want this place to be?” Kroft pointedly asked the Dubai ruler. “I want it to be number 1, not in the region but in the world in everything… High Education, Health, housing, just making my people the highest way of living,” says the Dubai ruler. “Dubai has become so famous that most people around the world think of it as a country. But it’s not a state, it’s just a city in the United Arab Emirates,” remarked Kroft.

Today, Dubai has been transformed in many ways:

1. One of the best cities in the world.

2. Dubai Creek Tower.

3. Dubai is the largest construction site.

4. Dubai’s growth is faster than any city in the world.

5. Dubai has become the trading hub for the world.

6. In 1990, there was only 1 skyscraper in Dubai – The World Trade Center. Now there are a total of 148 skyscrapers and 917 high-rise buildings in Dubai.

7. Police in Dubai uses supercars such as Aston Martin One-77, Audi R-8, Bentley Continental GT, Bentley Bentayga and many more.

8. The Dubai Mall is the world biggest shopping mall with 1,200 stores.

9. Dubai’s Palm Jumeirah is the world’s largest

manmade island.

19. The only seven-star hotel in the world Burj Al Arab is in Dubai.

20. Dubailand (similar to Disneyland) is 2.5 times bigger than Disneyland. More than 200,000 visitors are seen here. The list goes on.

The vision of one man Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum the ruler of Dubai has transformed Dubai into Singapore of the Middle East. His vision has made Dubai what it is today where there were only deserts a few years ago, there are only skyscrapers now. Pastor RUGA, what’s the undefeated vision for Nigeria? What’s the vision of Buhari-Osinbajo for Nigeria in the past six years?

Sourced From Sahara Reporters