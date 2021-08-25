Over 400 Fulanis displaced in fresh attacks in Ghana

– Advertisement –





Over 400 Fulanis in Ghana have been displaced in the latest wave of attacks on the nomads.

The latest attack occurred at Widnaba, a community in the Bawku West district of the Upper East Region of the country.

The incident led to the destruction of homes, properties and livestock, with some of the victims mostly women and children fleeing into the bush to seek protection.

A team from the Tabitaal Kulaaku International is currently touring the affected areas to demand justice for those affected.

In a statement the group asked Ghana’s Inspector General of Police to investigate the incident and bring the perpetrators to book.

According to the group there is the need to provide relief items for those affected to enable them rebuild their lives.

It also criticized the handling of previous heinous crimes against the Fulanis which led to the destruction of properties and deaths.

“For how long shall the Fulanis be victimized, robbed and killed with impunity? For how long shall the Fulani chiefs, opinion leaders and groups be capable of assuring the victims to trust authorities for protection, guarantee their human rights and ensure that justice is served?” the statement noted.

The Fulanis in Ghana have for years been fighting what they describe as stereotyping of herdsmen as rapists and armed robbers among others.

These allegations of crimes carried out by the Fulanis in many communities in Ghana has often attracted attacks from locals.

Leaders of the Fulanis in 2020 petitioned Ghana’s government over their treatment as second class citizens.

The over 1.5 million Fulanis in Ghana protested against their treatment as non-citizens.

The Fulanis claimed they were being denied access to national documents such as the National Identified card and passports.

They also claim they were being charged exorbitant fees when accessing some services in the health and other sectors because they are seen as foreigners.

Source: Africafeeds.com