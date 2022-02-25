Osun 2022: Thugs imported to intimidate delegates – Davido alleges

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has alleged that some politicians have brought in thugs into Osun State ahead of the Peoples Democratic …

Nigerian music superstar, Davido, has alleged that some

politicians have brought in thugs into Osun State ahead of the Peoples

Democratic Party (PDP) primaries.

Davido raised the alarm in a series of tweets on his

verified Twitter handle as he reassured Imole supporters not to be intimidated.

His tweet read: “It has been brought to my attention that

certain individuals have imported thugs and their machineries to our dear state

to intimidate delegates, I’ll like to reassure Imole supporters and All Adhoc

delegates that there is nothing to fear.

“Osun people want Adeleke and so shall it be.”

He further expressed disappointment in a certain politician

trying to mess things up for his u for.

“It hurts sha, a certain politician that I love with all my

heart and look up to so much is the one trying to f**k us up but with God

nothing dey sup ! IMOLE DE!” Davido wrote.

The governorship primary election of PDP for Osun State is

slated for March 7, ahead of its governorship election on June 16, 2022.

The Osun State Screening Committee cleared all the six

governorship aspirants.

Davido’s uncle, Senator Ademola Adeleke is a top

governorship aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party, PDP.

Meanwhile, the PDP delegates congress is ongoing in the

state.

Sourced From Nigerian Music