OECD, African Development Bank to host a roundtable on corporate anti-corruption compliance in Africa: Practices, challenges & the way forward

What: Webinar Who: Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and African Development Bank When: Wednesday, 14 April 2021; 13.00-14.30 (GMT) / 15.00-16.30 (CET) Where: Virtual – Register here

The Organisation for Economic Co-operation and Development (OECD) and the African Development Bank are hosting a virtual roundtable to review action taken by African companies to promote corporate anti-bribery policies and related compliance measures. The event will take place as part of the 2021 OECD Business Integrity Roundtable Series.

The discussions will build on the OECD/African Development Bank joint initiative to support business integrity and anti-bribery efforts in Africa and the Anti-Bribery Policy and Compliance Guidance for African Companies.

The session will bring together private sector representatives from African and OECD countries, including delegates of business associations and international companies, to dialogue and share experiences. Participants will also include international and regional experts.

The OECD and African Development Bank invite you to join this discussion on how integrity and strong compliance frameworks can help businesses reduce their integrity risks, enhance attractiveness to investors, and positively impact the future of markets and society.

The event will be held in English. French interpretation services will be available.

