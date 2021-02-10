OccupyLekkiTollGate: Governor Sanwo-Olu Wants To Use Lekki Toll Charges To Fund Tinubu’s 2023 Ambition By Buhari Olanrewaju Ahmed

Nigeria’s hostile situation is created by the hoodlums in power. They have derailed from their primary responsibility of protecting the lives and properties of citizens.

Alas, the cloud swirls with the dark colour of fear; thunderstorm serves as a warning for the deaf and blind politicians. The cloud is heavily pregnant and the day of its delivery is near. People are alert to see the kind of child she will birth.

The tension in the land is extremely high, people are tired of the moonlight tales by the hoodlums in power. The resistance of the oppressed can never be overwhelmed by the vagabonds in power.

The peace of this country is non-negotiable, and a people united can never be defeated. Revolution in this country is inevitable, and no one amongst them will walk away without facing the International Criminal Court (ICC).

Lekki Massacre is a tragic event that no Nigerian will ever forget. It is a historic occasion that thousands of generations to come will be told about what happened under the watch of Babajide Sanwo-Olu, General Yusuf Tukur Buratai and the dictator himself, Major-General Muhammadu Buhari.







Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu does not want justice to prevail, otherwise he would not have contemplated the idea of re-opening the Lekki Tollgate and deny those who were brutally murdered there of the justice they very well deserve.

God didn’t create an ant to be bigger than it is, or it would have been stinging people to death. Governor Sanwo-Olu is very desperate and ready go to any length to extort Lagosians through Lekki Tollgate in order to fund Tinubu’s (his principal) campaign for his 2023 presidential ambition.

The governor should not underestimate the power of resistance by aggrieved Nigerian youth. Governor Sanwo-Olu and his panel of inquiry should ensure that those behind the Lekki Massacre of October 20, 2020 are brought to book. Nothing else!

The blood of our beloved brothers and sisters at the Lekki Tollgate will not be in vain. We shall stand firm with unified voices for the patriotic citizens that were killed during the #EndSARS protests. Our resistance against the oppressors is sacrosanct.

Our Commonwealth has suffered in the hands of these heartless and clueless rulers. Could it have been possible for Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu and his accomplices to order the re-opening of Lekki Tollgate if one of their children was among the people murdered there? But for Tinubu’s ambition in 2023, they have no respect for human lives.

It is very unfortunate that the governor and his co-conspirators are trying to deprive people’s rights. The same Lagos State he now claims to defend was overpowered by the miscreants they empowered with guns, terrorising Lagos State and it environs.

To face a war and not flee is the honour of a man. Nigerians won’t bow to pressure from the government this time around, and no one will be afraid of the hoodlums sponsored by the heartless people in power to disrupt the peaceful protest or intimidate the protesters.

Nigerians won’t fall for the gimmick of so-called “DefendLagos.” These primitive tactics by a failed government to instill fear into the minds of the people just to silence them will not work.

Sourced From Sahara Reporters