Obi Cubana Reacts As Portable Releases New Campaign Song fFor Davido’s Uncle To Congratulate Him [Video]

Controversial Nigerian singer, Habeeb Okikiola, better known as Portable, has congratulated colleague, Davido’s uncle, Ademola Adeleke after he was declared winner of the Osun state gubernatorial election.

Portable, who previously expressed support for APC candidate Oyetola and chastised Davido for unfollowing him on Instagram, presumably due to a conflict of interest, took to his Instagram page shortly after Adeleke was declared the winner to congratulate him with a victory song he composed for him.

He shared Ademola’s photo on his page and wrote, “Congratulations Kinimah Akoi ADEMOLA ADELEKE IMOLE TIDE ”.

Information Nigeria recalls that Davido unfollowed Portable some days back before Osun State Guber election.

